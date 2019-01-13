Gordon Lightfoot ushered in a hybrid Folk/Country sound that eventually came to be his signature sound. His expressive poetic lyrics heightened the crafted melodies that made up the songs of his legacy. This collection brings them together in newly remastered sound.

Beginning in the '60s and pushing through with single after single in the '70s, Gordon Lightfoot delivered a wealth of classic hits. Many of those songs are enduring and mesmerizing. The epic single, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” can still be heard on classic stations as well as songs like “If You Could Read My Mind”, “Sundown”, “Summertime Dream”, and others. Even after his hits-laden years slowed down, Gordon Lightfoot delivered excellent albums filled with value; albums like A Painter Passing Through (1998).

On March 1, the fine folks at Real Gone Music will release a 2CD compilation set of Gordon Lightfoot singles highlighting the A and B sides of his most fruitful Warner Brothers and Reprise-era hits. All of the songs here have been newly remastered for this collection, which is to be known as The Complete Singles 1970-1980. This period delivered his most memorable songs. That represents 34 songs in total (see track-list below).

The Complete Singles 1970-1980 will be released on 2CD and DD.

The Complete Singles: 1970-1980 " Gordon Lightfoot

CD1

01. Me and Bobby McGee

02. The Pony Man

03. If You Could Read My Mind

04. Poor Little Allison

05. Talking in Your Sleep

06. Nous Vivons Ensemble

07. Summer Side of Life

08. Love & Maple Syrup

09. Beautiful

10. Don Quixote

11. That Same Old Obsession

12. You Are What I Am

13. Can't Depend on Love

14. It's Worth Believin'

15. Sundown

16. Too Late for Prayin'

17. Carefree Highway

18. Seven Island Suite

CD2

01. Rainy Day People

02. Cherokee Bend

03. The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald

04. The House You Live In

05. Race Among the Ruins

06. Protocol

07. The Circle Is Small (I Can See It in

Your Eyes)

08. Sweet Guinevere

09. Daylight Katy

10. Hangdog Hotel Room

11. Dreamland

12. Songs the Minstrel Sang

13. Dream Street Rose

14. Make Way for the Lady

15. If You Need Me

16. Mister Rock of Ages