The Central Illinois Agency on Aging Inc., is offering is offering noon meals at various Fulton County locations each week.

Residents 60 and over may pay a $3 donation if they are able. Anyone under 60 must pay $6.



Meals may be reserved or cancelled 24 hours in advance by calling Wayne at 309-706-5663. If a meal needs to be cancelled we would like a minimum of a 24 hour notice, preferably longer, if possible and they would not need to call. Serving begins at 11:30 a.m.



Sites and phone numbers include: Astoria South Fulton Senior Center, 108 W. Broadway, Astoria, 329-2941 (Mary Ann Baker); Canton Maple Manor, 250 S. Main, Canton, 338-9465 (Charles Angotti); Cuba Senior Center, 117 S. Third, Cuba, 785-5544 (Alice Kuzniar); Lewistown Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Main, Lewistown, 547-3669 (Marianne Hayes); Lewistown Spoon River Towers, 401 N. Illinois, Lewistown, 547-7274 (Joyce Leezer); Vermont American Legion, Main Street, Vermont, 313-2132 (Connie Hellyer).



Meals for December 3 — 7:

Astoria and Vermont: Monday — stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes & gravy, Sicilian blend vegetables, peaches; Tuesday — hamburgers, au gratin potatoes, cream corn, fruit cocktail; Thursday — roast turkey, mashed potatoes & gravy, Malibu vegetables, cinnamon applesauce; Friday — country style ribs, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, pineapple



Canton, Cuba, Lewistown: Monday — stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes & gravy, Sicilian blend vegetables, peaches; Tuesday — hamburgers, au gratin potatoes, cream corn, fruit cocktail; Wednesday — chipped beef gravy over slice of wheat bread, Prince Edward blend, jello w/fruit; Thursday — roast turkey, mashed potatoes & gravy, Malibu vegetables, cinnamon applesauce; Friday — country style ribs, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, pineapple