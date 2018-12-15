BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

MCLEANSBORO — The CWC Bulldogs’ offense sputtered for a while, but a defense that was constant helped propel them to a 36-33 win over the Hamilton County Foxes on Friday. The win moved the Bulldogs to 1-1 in the BDC East.

The first quarter was either a battle of good defense or just an offensive struggle as CWC fought their way to a 6-2 lead with a basket from Adam Phelps, a 3-pointer by August Saunders and a free throw by Ethan Mahon.

Things finally warmed up a bit in the second quarter when Ty Barbre hit his second 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs up 16-8 with 3:20 left in the half. Mahon added three field goals in the quarter. Meanwhile the Bulldogs’ defense kept up the pressure. Phelps held Hamilton County’s talented sophomore Robbie Morgan without a point for the entire half.

“The coaches just told me to stay on his left shoulder and not let him drive,” said Phelps.

The Bulldogs took a 20-12 lead at the half. Garrett Webb had 11 of the Foxes’ 12 points at the break.

CWC has had some third quarter blues early this season and this game was no different. Hamilton County ran off the first eight points of the second half to quickly tie the score. A 3-pointer from Devin Rankin temporarily put the Bulldogs back in front, but a rebound basket by Morgan at 1:12 gave the Foxes their first lead at 26-25. The Foxes scored the final three points of the quarter to go up 29-25 headed to the fourth.

“We could have hung our heads at that point,” said CWC Coach Kevin Wolff. “But our guys responded and started to make some key plays down the stretch.”

The Bulldogs’ defense clamped down and CWC got the lead back (31-30) at the 2:50 mark on a rebound and hook shot from Phelps. The lead increased to 33-31 when Barbre broke the press and dished off to Rankin for a layup. A pair of Mahon free throws with under a minute left and one from Phelps had the Bulldogs up 36-33 as the Foxes worked for one more 3-point shot in the final seconds. The Bulldogs’ defense forced an off-balance shot that missed and the Bulldogs secured the rebound and the win.

“This is a good win for us going into the Eldorado Holiday Tournament,” said Wolff.

The Bulldogs open with a 10 a.m. game on Thursday the 27th against Herrin. The game is a rematch of last year’s memorable opening game which saw the Bulldogs shock Herrin on Bryce Northcott’s half-court buzzer-beater.

1 2 3 4 T

CWC 6 14 5 11 36

HC 2 10 17 4 33

CWC - Ethan Mahon 11, Ty Barbre 8, Adam Phelps 7, Devin Rankin 5, August Saunders 3, Oakley Gee 2.

Hamilton Co. - Garrett Webb 17, Robbie Morgan 9, Evan Shelton 5, Hunter Braden 2.

JV Game: Hamilton Co. 45, CWC 32

CWC scoring - Devin Rankin 9, Peyton Edwards 9, Oakley Gee 7, Jaedon Reeder 3, KaCee Fulkerson 2, Davyn Aud 2.

Fr./So. game: Hamilton Co. 34, CWC 25

CWC scoring - Davyn Aud 8, Jacob Lamont 5, Cal York 5, Brody Atteberry 4, Ty Stubblefield 3.