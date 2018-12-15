Whenever you get a bit of a cold snap the critters seem to disappear. About the only thing you can count on are the birds at the feeders, and they're not that reliable.

Driving around in the mornings, still on the look out for geese, or anything for that matter, and the world still looks asleep. I don’t see much in the way of wildlife. I do see the occasionally deer but not much of anything else. On several mornings I settle with nothing more than sunrise photos (which I must point put are always worth getting up for).



I still focus on the geese, but they are few and far between. I see a few pockets of them, but they are in the big lakes that still have some open water; the fields are empty. It looks like they have all moved on, but I know they are around here somewhere.



And then the weather changes up some. The temperatures at night have warmed once again, all creatures return. They get active once again. Here is a small story about a few of the photos you see here.



Driving along I begin to see large flocks of snow and white-fronted geese. Just a few days before, these same skies were empty. Sunrise is always an active time, or should I say, should be. If the skies are empty during this time then there is a good chance that nothing is around, but if you begin to see a few birds then you have a good chance of having a great day. It looked like this was going to be a good day.



But first I see a Bald Eagle sitting on a dead tree at the edge of a small lake. I position myself to get a few photos just as the rising sun tops out on the mature beauty. It could still be a miss if the eagle decides to take flight but that is the chance that you take. You plan on the perfect scenario and hope for the best. Many times, you can, and will, wait for several minutes, or longer, for that perfect chance. Sometimes you win, most times you will lose however. You are at the mercy of the animal; they call the shots.



The eagle stays put. The sun hits the eagle at just the right angle. It all comes together perfectly, and I take several images, most the same pose, for the eagle doesn’t move too much. I hear the call of geese in the background and leave the eagle in peace, still perched at the top of the tree.



I nestle myself in some tall grass near an open field. In the distance there are several white-fronted and snow geese landing in the field. They are too far to get any quality photographs, so I wait. I wait for them to either land closer or take off in a large mass, hopefully coming in my direction. Now, they could take off away from me and all would be lost, again you just have to take that chance.



And then they take to the air. Thousands are now airborne, and it is mass confusion. I wonder what caused the mass take-off. Then, out of the chaos, I see the perpetrator of this event. A Bald Eagle is flying through. It is more than likely causing the stir in search of a dead or injured goose, an easy meal for the large predator. The eagle is flying low and heading directly at me. If it stays on the same course, it will fly just over my head. I sink a little deeper in the grass and will have to shoot through that grass at just the right time to get the photograph I want. I can’t let the eagle see me, if it hasn’t already.



The eagle alters it course slightly and is on track to fly slightly to my left, but still low to the ground. I will have to pull up slightly so not to shoot through the really heavy grass. I will have to pull up at just the right time and very slowly when doing so. This could work, and then again, it may not, if to much grass still filters through.



It comes together, and I shoot. I however only get one decent photograph and it just so happens that the eagle is looking directly at me. There was too much grass in the way, but I knew that. I could have stood up to photograph, but I didn’t want to put any kind of major shock to the eagle as it flew through. The welfare of the animal comes first, and the photo, if possible, will follow if all is good. What a thrill it all was.



** Real quickly I have to tell you about my son Cody’s bobcat sighting. It was on the road just past Canton Lake, and it was in the middle of the day! It stopped just long enough to look at him and then high-tailed it across the road and in to a small field, jumping a fence on its departure. Wild stuff!