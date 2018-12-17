Saturday just after 5 p.m. a 911 call was received by Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reporting a stolen car with an infant in the backseat.

A Farmington Police Department Officer arrived on scene shortly thereafter and was informed by Mitchell Dutz his vehicle was stolen by three suspects while he paid for fuel.



Officer Steck notified Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency.



A command post was set up at Farmington Police Department and an investigation

was launched.



During the interview process it was determined Dutz had fabricated the entire story. There was never an infant involved at any point. Dutz was allegedly robbed during a drug deal and had used the infant as a way to pursue charges against the alleged persons who robbed him.



At no time was an infant abducted or was there any car stolen.



The alleged subject, James Jackson, named by Mitchell Dutz was not involved in any way.



Once that was confirmed an extensive investigation was conducted with multiple departments in order to confirm that no infant was at risk.



Dutz is being charged with residential burglary, false police report, false representation of police statement and false 911 call.



Various other charges are pending.



Farmington Police Department would like to thank the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Peoria County Sheriff’s Department, East Peoria Police Department, Bartonville Police Department, City of Peoria Police Department, Fulton County Public Information Office and Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency for their response.