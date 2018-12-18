On November 15th, 2018 at the 144th Annual Meeting of the Southern Illinois Medical Association, this year in Springfield at the Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation, the Favorite Son Award was presented to a physician who lived in Olney during his childhood; Michael R. Bishop, MD who is now the Director of the Hematopoietic Cellular Therapy Program at the University of Chicago and previously Clinical Head of the Experimental Transplantation and Immunology Branch of the Center for Cancer Research at the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD. Dr. Bishop gave a presentation on Adoptive Immunotherapy for Cancer at the meeting prior to receiving the award.