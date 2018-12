Exalted Ruler Terry Haynes presents $1000 donations to Youth Acres and FCRC.

Exalted Ruler Terry Haynes presents $1000 donations to Youth Acres and FCRC. The donations were made possible with an Elks National Foundation Gratitude Grant. The Canton Elks say they are proud to support these wonderful organizations in our community. Pictured are Barb Long and Shelly Entrekin both from Fulton County Rehabilitation Center, and John Green President Youth Acres