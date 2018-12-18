Linda L. Balagna, 70, of Groveland, passed away Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at her residence.

Linda was born Oct. 1, 1948, in Frederick, Maryland., to Hayes and Myrtle (Kronk) Huffer. She married Robert Balagna Feb. 4, 1981, in Peoria.



Surviving are her husband of Groveland; two daughters, Kendra (Dave) Bailey of Morton and Sarah (Justin McChesney) Balagna of LeRoy; and three grandchildren, Kyra (Matt) Niles, Blake Bailey and Bryn Bailey. She is also survived by one brother, Hayes W. (Donna) Huffer, Jr. of Jefferson, Maryland., and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister, Bonnie Umbaugh.



Linda was an avid gardener who took pride in tending to her flowers. She had a passion for reading, sometimes 3 to 4 books a week. Linda also enjoyed art and painting. Spending time at the beach always brought her peace and she always looked forward to visiting with her family in Maryland.



Linda was a wonderful wife and mother who will be greatly missed.



Cremation rites have been accorded.



There will be no services held.



Memorials may be made to Grace Episcopal Church in Brunswick, MD, or to Groveland Library.



Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.