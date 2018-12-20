Also approves full-day school improvement days

The La Harpe CUSD 347 Board of Education approved a tuition waiver for district non-resident teacher’s children and also green-lighted full day school improvement days during Tuesday’s meeting at LaHarpe Junior High School.

During discussion, La Harpe/Dallas City superintendent Jo Campbell said that the tuition waiver for children of La Harpe’s teachers was previously in place and it was good for a five-year period.

Campbell said that the downside of the tuition wavier would be that it would attract unqualified teachers to the district that would only seek employment in the school district so that their children would attend La Harpe Elementary and Junior High Schools without having to pay out of district tuition.

Campbell said only two teachers took advantage of the tuition wavier when it was enacted in the past.

“It is not something that a large number of people take advantage of, especially with the teacher shortage,” she said.

The tuition wavier for the non-resident children of La Harpe’s teachers was passed unanimously.

For school improvement days, Campbell said that the school district had about eight or nine half-day school improvement days for La Harpe teachers during the afternoon after La Harpe students had classes during the morning. Campbell hoped that combining several half day school improvement days into full day school improvement days would help La Harpe teachers to get more things done during a full day session compared to several half-day sessions.

“Many schools in the area have gone to that format,” Campbell said.

The full-day school improvement days was passed unanimously.

In other business, the La Harpe school board approved the FY 2020 tax levy and to make computer and cart purchases through the Rural Education Achievement Program (REAP) Technology. The school board voted to have May 31, 2019 to be the date of the eighth grade graduation.

The January school board meeting will be on Jan. 15, 2019 at 6 pm. in Room 36 at LaHarpe Junior High School.



