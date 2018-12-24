Christmas Eve is usually the time when editorials and commentators share nice, sentimental stories which tug at the heart strings and make everyone feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Forget it.



Not too long ago I played Scrooge in the SRC Community Chorus winter concert and everybody said I was very convincing. At least in the first part.



Guess what? I wasn’t acting.



In order to combat all this sweetness and light, here is what I really think.



So, you think people who find Rudolph and “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” are wimpy snowflakes who need to lighten up and toughen up? I want to wish you “happy holidays.” Now, how do you feel? Wimp.



If I walk into a house and smell pumpkin pie, it had better be coming from the oven and not from a candle. And I don’t mean a candle in the oven.



Why is it that most of the time when I hear the John Lennon Christmas song, “And So This Is Christmas (War Is Over),” someone besides John Lennon is singing it? But when I hear Paul McCartney’s “Simply Having a Wonderful Christmas Time,” it’s only Paul McCartney singing it?



I mean Sir Paul McCartney.



Why doesn’t anyone show the Alistair Simm version of “Christmas Carol” any more? None of the others even come close, although I will watch either Beavis or Susan Lucci. Patrick Stewart in a pinch. But Alastair Simm is still the best.



And speaking of “Christmas Carol,” why can’t they cast Tiny Tim right? He needs to be smaller than the other Cratchit children. And make him look sickly, not as if he just got off the beach. And for Heaven’s sake, if it’s a musical at least get a Tiny Tim who can carry a tune. There are 10,000 child actors around. Cast the director’s nephew or the producer’s mistress’s son as one of the other Cratchit siblings.

I’m trying to keep this from getting political, but even I know it’s against the law to lie to the FBI. And my degree is in theatre.

And by the way, I liked Melania’s red Christmas trees. At least they weren’t orange.



And for all you people who want term limits for political offices, consider this. Would you want a doctor who is only going to be able to practice medicine for six years, 12 tops, to be your primary care physician? And would you want the surgeon doing your heart transplant to have been on the job only a year or two? Should we get rid of some of the entrenched politicians? Absolutely. But don’t we want to keep at least a few people who have some experience?



Donuts, candy bars, bacon, potato chips, soda and beer have never been recalled. Vegetables and fruits have. Think about it.

Why am I being charged so much for DISH when most of the stations play the same programs? I can catch up with what’s going on in Mayberry almost any hour of the day.



And why do they show the same movie on 6 channels 10 times a week? Even John Wayne classics like “The Searchers” or “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon” get old the fifth time you see it in three days.



And speaking of over-shown movies, 24-hour marathons of “A Christmas Story?” It’s funny and true to the time period, but seeing Ralphie as a pink bunny for the fourth time loses something. However, the restaurant owner putting the duck’s head in his pocket never does. So maybe I should get over it.



Here’s my idea of a White Christmas. It snows about an inch on Christmas Eve, preferably about 3 a.m. Christmas morning. Then Christmas night it could all melt away before the morning. Actually, I used to love snow. Until I had to shovel it. Or drive in it.



If you want to understand people, spend a little time standing near a Salvation Army kettle. Most of the people who don’t want to give avoid any type of direct eye contact. Others simply smile, say “hi” and run past. Many people explain why they aren’t giving (“I gave somewhere else.” “I don’t have any change.”). Let me put it simply. Just because I’m ringing a bell doesn’t mean you have to justify yourself to me.



And in answer to the hoopla about me taking pictures of donors — I would probably have gotten more donations if I said I won’t take your picture if you give.



Remember. It’s not the food you eat between Christmas and New Year’s that makes you fat. It’s the food you eat from New Year’s to Christmas. Of course, the food between Christmas and New Year’s is a prelude to the food I eat from New Year’s to Christmas. In other words, I like to eat.



Why is it that all the Christmas stuff, the good Christmas stuff, anyway, is all gone before Dec. 1? Why do they put it out so early, like the week before Halloween? And why do we buy it so early? Is it just a plot to make us spend early?



Seriously, I want to wish everyone a Merry Holiday or a Happy Xmas (the “X” is the Greek letter chi, which the early church used to designate Christ, so it’s getting back to the real faith of our fathers) or whatever makes you happy.



Now, if you’ll excuse me, I going to put up my Christmas decorations. On Christmas Eve. No sense in rushing things.