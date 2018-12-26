YATES CITY-Alice I. (Carlton) Forrest, 82, of Yates City, passed away on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at her residence.

She was born on Aug. 30, 1936, in Norris to Ellis and Wilda (Vance) Carlton.

She married Donald Forrest, Jr., on Dec. 21, 1958, in Yates City. He preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 2007.

She is survived by one son, Don (Michelle) Forrest III of Elmwood; one daughter, Judith (David) Thompson of Plainville, Connecticut; six grandchildren, Chelsie (Sean) Ingrassia, Haleigh Forrest, Ashley Thompson, Sarah Thompson, Samantha Thompson and Parker Thompson; and one brother, Wilbur Carlton of Winnemucca, Nevada.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Ellis “Skip” Carlton.

Alice attended Western Illinois University for her undergraduate degree and Bradley University for her teaching degree. She began her teaching career in the Yates City school system where she met her husband. Her teaching career continued until retirement from the Farmington School District where she affected countless young lives. After retiring she enjoyed spending time teaching and loving her grandchildren. In her last years she had several in-home caregivers that she loved dearly. A special thank you to the compassion and care extended by the team from Compassus Hospice. Her life was made special with dear and continuing friendship of Jan Maxwell.

A private graveside service will be held at 10:45 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Yates City Cemetery. Pastor David Pyell will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com