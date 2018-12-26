CANTON—Francis Lee “Brownie” Brown, 75, of Canton, passed away at 8:36 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Born Dec. 4, 1943, in Canton, the son of Merton and Lucille (Johnson) Brown, he married Gloria Jean Stevens June 6, 1970. She died April 27, 2000. He later married Barbara Bree in 2003. She died in November 2013.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Tracey Duncan; and one sister, Nellie Anderson.

Survivors include two sons, Timothy J. (Peggy) Scalf of Shelbyville, Tennnesee, and Timothy L. Brown of Macomb; two daughters, Tammy (Russell) Murphy of Canton and Gayle (Mike) Lewis of Knoxville; 12 grandchildren, Kara, Caiden (Kirsten), Jessica, Kaylah (Preston), Robert, Brynn, Zach, Stacie, Russell, Wayne, Rachel and Lindsey; 25 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Janice Oatman; two nieces; two nephews; one brother, Frank Brown; the other half of the “Dynamic Duo — Brownie and Doc,” a faithful companion for 75 years, his cousin and best friend, Richard “Doc” (Nancy) Holloway; and Barbara’s children, Karen, Kathy, Kelly and Kay.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army, for nearly a decade, serving two tours in Vietnam.

He retired from Caterpillar after 30 years of service.

He and Gloria were the proud owners of the Arrowhead Cafe in Lewistown until her passing. He and Gloria were also very active in coaching the Fulton County Boxing Club, including coaching their son to multiple Silver and Golden Gloves championships.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and collecting duck decoys and was an avid animal lover.

Services will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 27, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes and Crematory in Canton. Rev. Kevin VanTine will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, where Military Honors will be conducted.

Memorials can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

