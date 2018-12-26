BEARDSTOWN – Placing fourth two years ago and third in 2017, the Lewistown Lady Indians are looking to take one final step for championship glory at the Beardstown Lady Tiger Basketball Classic that begins today.

BEARDSTOWN – Placing fourth two years ago and third in 2017, the Lewistown Lady Indians are looking to take one final step for championship glory at the Beardstown Lady Tiger Basketball Classic that begins today.

Lewistown is just one of three Fulton County squads, along with South Fulton and North Fulton, that return for another go-round in Cass County.

Lewistown enters tournament play as the top seed, unbeaten in 13 games, as it looks for its first tournament title at Beardstown since 2002.

The Lady Indians are ranked No. 6 in Class 1A. They have scored an average of 70.2 ppg so far this season, while allowing just 36.9 ppg. The Lady Indians have scored at least 58 points in every game with a season-high of 92 coming in the season opener against North Fulton.

Only two wins for Lewistown have been decided by fewer than 10 points. The first, a 58-55 victory over Canton in the Fulton County Tournament title game back on November 17. The other was in the Lady Indians most recent game, a 63-57 victory at Havana back on December 21. In that game, Lewistown trailed by 11 points in the third quarter before rallying for the win.

Lewistown guards in senior Baylee Mayberry and junior Sydney Shaeffer return after being all-tournament team selections last year. The Lady Indians open tournament play today at 8 p.m. in the high school gym against the winner of the opening-round game between No. 16 seed Brown County and No. 17 Abingdon-Avon. Lewistown defeated A-Town 62-19 on December 3 at Abingdon.

A year ago, Lewistown beat South Fulton and Illini Central/Greenview before losing to eventual champion Illini West in the semifinals. The Lady Indians would bounce back to beat Routt Catholic for third place.

South Fulton enters tournament play with a 6-6 record. That includes four wins on the road and a 36-32 home win against Illini Bluffs, the tournament’s No. 3 seed and the No. 3 ranked team in Class 1A. The last game for the Lady Rebels before Christmas was at Illini West, the tournament’s No. 4 seed. South Fulton hung close before dropping a 40-37 decision.

For the season, South Fulton has scored an average of 38.6 ppg, allowing 41.3 ppg. However, taking out the first two games of the season, losses to Canton (56-21) and Lewistown (63-30) the opening two nights of the season, the averages flip-flop to 41 ppg for and 37.6 ppg allowed.

South Fulton is the No. 12 seed and will open play at 3 p.m. in the middle school gym against No. 21 seed Barry Western/Payson-Seymour. The winner of that game will turn around and play No. 5 seed Routt Catholic at 6 p.m.

South Fulton finished tournament play 1-3 a year ago, beating Pittsfield/Griggsville-Perry/Pleasant Hill in the opening round. The Lady Rebels then would lose to Lewistown, Havana and Brown County.

North Fulton enters the tournament as the No. 22 seed. While the Lady Wildcats have a 3-12 record, they also come into the tournament on the heels of winning their last two games against ROWVA (57-40) and Monmouth United (51-40).

For the season, North Fulton has averaged 32.7 ppg, while allowing an average of 54.2 ppg.

A year ago, North Fulton posted a 2-2 record. After an opening-round loss to Mendon Unity, the Lady Wildcats would defeat Abingdon-Avon and Beardstown to reach the finals of the play-in consolation bracket. There, North Fulton lost to Pittsfield/Griggsville-Perry/Pleasant Hill.

North Fulton will face No. 11 seed Illini Central/Greenview in a 3:30 p.m. game in the high school gym. The victor will face No. 6 seed West Central (Barry/Winchester coop) at 6:30 p.m.

The Classic turns 37 this year. But after fielding just 23 teams a year ago, a full 24-team event is on tap starting with 16 games played in the neighboring high school and middle school gyms.

The tournament has three new teams this year in the North Greene Lady Spartans, the Jacksonville High Lady Crimsons and the Midwest Central/Delavan Lady Raiders. Leaving the tournament were Pleasant Plains and South County.

Midwest Central/Delavan is the No. 2 seed, followed by Illini Bluffs and Illini West.

FARMINGTON

While three teams are taking part in tournament action at Beardstown, for the second straight season, the Farmington Lady Farmers are staying home for the holidays.

The Lady Farmers enter their break with an 7-8 record. They finished 2-2 at the Fulton County Tournament to take third place and 2-3 at the Knoxville/Abingdon-Avon Holiday Tournament to finish seventh.

Farmington will have 12 games after the holiday break, starting with a home contest against Tremont on January 5 starting at 11 a.m.