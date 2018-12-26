Christmas, an increasingly commercial celebration, is now over — presents have been opened and today is usually reserved for rest and disposal of wrapping paper.

But in a more meaningful sense of giving, today is also a day in which perhaps the most precious gift of all can be given: life.

That’s the desire, anyway, of Dixie Vogel, chairperson of the Pontiac Bloodmobile, who’s hoping to draft on the spirit of the season to get people to donate blood today at a time when that organic resource is in so short supply.

Vogel stated that the American Red Cross was in triage mode, trying to carefully mete out blood delivery and supply given some natural disasters that took place this year.

“Our main issue, first and foremost, is how rough of a year it has been for the Red Cross because of how rough of a year it has been to many, many people out there,” she said. “There have been several major hurricanes, the big flood in the Gulf — every time a blood drive is cancelled, it may be a small thing when it’s just one town, but when it happens all along the East Coast, it definitely effects the Red Cross and our ability to get blood and then be able to use it.

“There’s still a deficit from the summer that we haven’t recovered from. If the blood supply isn’t there, that means a lot of operations that will get cancelled or a lot of things that are elective, like replacing knees, they’ll have to put it on hold if they don’t have the blood.”

Vogel admitted that winter is the hardest season to motivate people into becoming Good Samaritans, given that the frigid temperatures makes residents less amenable to leaving the comforts of home, let alone willing to travel if the roads are treacherously icy. Still, the bloodmobile administrator had hopes that hoops would make this donation go-around a successful endeavor.

“Collections this time of year are definitely a lot slower than at other times, what with the cold and the travel conditions. Some might even leave for Florida for winter, and those of retirement age are some of our strongest volunteers,” she said. “Hopefully, however, we can pick up some people coming into town for the Pontiac Holiday Tournament.”

If a little extra motivation was needed around the time of the year for gift-giving, Vogel noted that donors would not go away empty-handed.

“Since this counts as the Red Cross week of Christmas, we’re giving out free t-shirts, which we don’t do all the time, but since it’s a holiday we are,” she said. “That sometimes draws people in.”

But ultimately, Vogel felt that there was no greater gift to give someone than life itself.

“How many chances do we have in a lifetime to save someone’s life? What could give you a better feeling than being able to say that you saved someone’s life, or helped improve it?”

The Red Cross is hosting its blood drive today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling Vogel at 815-358-2444, but walk-in donors will also be welcome.