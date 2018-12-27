Audrey L. Shaw

Audrey Lois (Nelson) Shaw, 84, Oneida, died Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at home.

Cremation has been accorded. Visitation will was Dec. 20 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Altona. Funeral services were Friday, Dec. 21, also at Immanuel with private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 4-H House, or Knox County 4-H.

Audrey was born in Altona, to Kenneth and Margaret (Tarleton) Nelson of Altona. After graduating from ROVA High School, she went on to earn a degree in Home Economics from University of Illinois where she lived and was active in 4-H House. Audrey taught Home Economics for one year in Havana, before marrying Charles Shaw from Oneida on Dec. 23, 1956.

She was a homemaker and a visionary who was very active in her community and held many leadership/committee positions. In addition to those roles she held in her church, she was involved in Knox County 4-H as a leader, judge, and parent. Audrey was active to the end in Parkinson’s Support Group, book club, Rock Steady, and Senior Citizens. She was a lover of all things but especially gardening, swimming, quilting, traveling, photography, picnics, birds, and was a go-to person for the history of her family, church and community. She loved an adventure, especially those involving her children and grandchildren. She was a compassionate caregiver most recently for her spouse, but also for many people in the community with her delivery of homemade meals.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Shaw; son Willard Shaw (Brenda) of Oneida; daughters Marie Shaw (Colleen) of Coupeville, Washington, and Ione (Shaw) Arends (Dick) of Austin, Texas; and son-in-law, Barry Mink of Oneida. She’s also survived by her grandchildren, Lauren and Alison Mink, Jessica (Shaw) Enervold (Kyle), Alex Shaw; Ellie, Abbey and Max Arends; and great-grandson, Jordan Enervold, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Margaret Nelson of Altona; her brother, Charles W. Nelson of Altona; her sister, Doris (Nelson) Magnuson of Brookfield, Mo.; and her daughter, Carolyn G. (Shaw) Mink of Urbana/Oneida.