BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

ELDORADO — The CWC Bulldogs stayed with the third-seeded Herrin Tigers for a half, but Herrin’s 3-point shooting blew the game open in the second half and helped them cruise to a 76-43 opening round win at the Eldorado Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

The Bulldogs controlled the pace of play for the first half, doing a good job of breaking Herrin’s pressure and getting into their offensive sets. Ethan Mahon and Adam Phelps had a clever two-man passing game going underneath as they passed out of double-teams to each other for open layups. Herrin’s five first-half 3-pointers kept the game close and the Bulldogs went to the locker room down by a single point (31-30).

The first three minutes of the second half decided the game as the Tigers poured in four early 3-pointers (including three from Hayden Holloway) to grab the first double-digit lead of the game. Herrin ended the quarter with a pair of strong drives to the basket by Brandon Anthony to move the margin to 57-40.

The Bulldogs used most of the fourth quarter to give some of their younger players some tournament experience.

“The first half was fantastic,” said CWC Coach Kevin Wolff. “We executed well and made our shots. Then Herrin just got the best of us. They’re extremely talented and can really shoot.”

The loss moved the Bulldogs to a consolation bracket matchup agains Anna-Jonesboro.

1 2 3 4 T

CWC 13 17 10 3 43

Herrin 11 20 26 19 76

CWC - Ethan Mahon 23, Devin Rankin 8, Adam Phelps 7, August Saunders 4, Luke Simon 1.

Herrin - Hayden Holloway 21, Brandon Anthony 17, Drew Ringel 15, Jackson Yates 8, Garret Venegoni 7, Luke LeQuatte 6, Matthew Brandon 2.

First-round scores:

West Frankfort 72, A-J 52

Herrin 76, CWC 43

Massac Co. 50, Hamilton Co. 39

Edwards Co. 66, Vienna 44

Carterville 36, Hardin Co. 21

Fairfield 78, Carrier Mills 16

NCOE 57, Eldorado 56

Harrisburg 46, Gallatin Co. 45