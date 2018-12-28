BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

FAIRFIELD — A pair of hard-fought victories on Thursday gave the CWC Lady Bulldogs a 3-1 record and the Silver Bracket crown at the Fairfield Merry Mules Tournament.

Morning game: CWC 38, Murphysboro 29

CWC used balanced scoring, but especially defense, to pull away from Murphysboro in the Silver Bracket semi-final.

The teams were tied at the half, but the Lady Bulldogs held Murphysboro to a single basket in the third quarter while putting up nine points of their own. That seven-point lead seemed larger in a low-scoring game and CWC was able to hold on for the victory and move to the title game of the Silver bracket.

1 2 3 4 T

CWC 10 11 9 8 38

Murph. 9 12 2 6 29

CWC scoring - Sydney Lucas 13, Julia Smith 7, Mariah VanMatre 6, Elleigh Gray 6, Mayci Edwards 4, Jessica Smith 2.

Afternoon game: CWC 43, Eldorado 33

CWC matched up with Eldorado for the third time this season (the teams split the previous games) and controlled the game from start to finish to win the Silver Bracket.

Leading 23-15 at the half, the Lady Bulldogs got 3-pointers from Julia Smith and Mayci Edwards to start the third quarter and move to a 29-17 lead. From that point on CWC just let their defense carry them to victory.

“It was a great job by the girls to finish 3-1 here. We beat some nice teams,” said CWC Coach Clinton Wolff. “We’re getting people to the right spots and then getting the ball to the right place and then executing. That makes things easier.”

1 2 3 4 T

ELD 7 8 8 10 33

CWC 9 14 13 7 43

CWC scoring - Julia Smith 17, Sydney Lucas 8, Mariah VanMatre 7, Elleigh Gray 6, Mayci Edwards 5.

Bronze Bracket scores:

W. Frankfort 53, Wayne City 29

Oblong 46 , Robinson 28

Wayne City 43, Robinson 30

Oblong 59, West Frankfort 40

Silver:

CWC 38, Murphysboro 29

Eldorado 56, Lawrenceville 52

Murphysboro 41, Lawrenceville 31

CWC 43, Eldorado 33

Gold:

Fairfield 37, A-J 36

Edwards Co. 46, Flora 35

A-J 36, Flora 31

Fairfield 43, Edwards Co. 38

Sydney Lucas of CWC was named to the All-Tournament Team.