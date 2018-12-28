Erie-Prophetstown’s Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic has turned into a milestone tournament for Wethersfield boys basketball coach Jeff Parsons.

Erie-Prophetstown’s Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic has turned into a milestone tournament for Wethersfield boys basketball coach Jeff Parsons.

The veteran boss of the Flying Geese notched his 300th win with the program in Saturday’s tourney opener, a 62-45 victory over Peoria Heights. His 2018-19 squad improved to 10-1 on the season and 2-0 in pool play at the 12-team E-P event with a 51-46 overtime win over Lena-Winslow in Saturday’s second game.

“It’s been a great place to be,” Parsons said of his 16 years at Wethersfield. “I’ve had a lot of great players and great assistant coaches that helped make this happen.”

Another milestone is right around the corner for Parsons — the next victory will be the 400th in his coaching career. The Geese are back in action at Prophetstown at 7:30 Thursday night against state-ranked Sterling Newman, and then close pool play with Morrison at 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Including this year’s 10-1 start, Parsons has amassed a record of 301-168 at Wethersfield from 2004 to the present.

HIs run at Wethersfield includes four regional titles, five 20-plus win seasons and the distinction of being the program’s all-time leader in coaching wins — besting the previous mark of 250 set by Wally Keller from 1966-80. He also guided the Wethersfield team that has the most wins in a season — the 30-3 2013-14 squad.

“It’s the different teams,” Parsons said of what keeps him invigorated as a coach. “Every year has a different dynamic. That’s what keeps it fresh and exciting.”

He also enjoys the camradarie with the players that have worn the Wethersfield jersey during his tenure.

“I’m fortunate to have great relationships with a lot of former players, and I still stay in contact with them,” Parsons said.

“I can’t say it enough — I’m in a special place,” he added. “I’m fortunate and very lucky to have the job that I have.”