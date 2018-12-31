The last time the Lewistown Lady Indians won the title at the Beardstown Lady Tiger Classic most of the current players were toddlers, if they were even born yet at all.

This year’s team claimed its spot in Classic history as it defeated Midwest Central/Delavan 63-38 Saturday night at The Tiger Den.



Lewistown, the top seed, improved to 17-0 in beating the Lady Raiders for the second time in as many tries this season. Midwest Central/Delavan, the second seed, dropped to 16-3 in seeing its nine-game win streak snapped.



It was the first title at Beardstown for Lewistown since 2002. The other title for the Lady Indians came in 1999.



“We wanted to come down here and we wanted to compete and we wanted to try to win it,” said Lewistown coach Greg Bennett. “Anytime you’re seeded first, you want to justify your seed. I think over the course of the last four days that we proved that we probably deserved to be the one seed. It’s nice to win this tournament with all the good teams down here.



“Four games in four days is pretty tough, but I thought we handled it pretty well,” he added. “Now we move on to the next phase of the season.”



“We’ve been looking forward to this tournament all year,” added junior guard Anna Heffren. “We knew it was going to be tough, but we were hoping to pull it out like we did.”



The Lady Raiders were forced to play the final 26:30 without junior guard Mady Harper, who suffered an ankle injury with 2:30 left in the opening quarter and would not return. In the first three games of the tournament, she had averaged 20 points per game.



“When Harper went down, you could see their kids went down a little bit and our kids went down a little bit too,” said Bennett. “The adrenaline level in the whole gym dropped and the gym got quieter. The whole game turned with that a little bit. But we still went out there and we did our job. We executed fairly well on offense and I thought we played good defense most of the night.”



“I think it would’ve been a different ballgame if she was able to stay in,” said Heffren of Harper.



Lewistown led 5-2 when Harper was hurt. The Lady Indians closed the quarter with a 7-2 run, started by a Carli Heffren three. She also added a put-back that gave Lewistown a 12-4 lead at the end of the period.



The Lady Indians used 9-of-14 free throw shooting as part of a 22-point second quarter that allowed the top seed to build a 34-15 halftime lead.



Anna Heffren had 13 points in the opening half, but Carli Heffren added 10 points off the bench to spark the Lewistown offense.



“When she gets moving and gets scoring, it makes us tough to defend,” said Bennett of Carli Heffren.



Anna Heffren, who would receive the Terry Kennedy Award as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, finished with 19 points, 13 in the opening half.



“It’s awesome to win it, but I definitely couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” said Anna Heffren of the award.



“Her play is definitely key to any success we’ve had,” added Bennett. “But she could care less about the (individual) award, she’s more concerned about the fact that we won (as a team). That’s what I like about our kids. They’re very unselfish.”



Carli Heffren added 16 points, while Baylee Mayberry and Hannah Burdess chipped in eight points each for the Lady Indians. Sydney Shaeffer, an all-tournament team selection for the second straight year, along with Macy Mikulich had four points each. Libby Hopkins (three) and Paige Bennett (one) rounded out the Lewistown scoring.



Megan Teel topped Midwest Central/Delavan with 17 points, while Annah Miller added 10 for the Lady Raiders.



Despite closing the first half of the season unbeaten, Bennett and the Lady Indians understand that much work remains to be done going forward.



“You want to keep improving as the season goes on,” said Bennett. “So far, we’ve been able to do that. Hopefully, we can continue to do so.”



“We have a lot of things to work on,” added Anna Heffren. “But we’re really excited for the rest of our schedule. We’ve got a lot of good teams coming up.”



