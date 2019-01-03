Thursday

Jan 3, 2019 at 12:38 PM


Two former high school track and cross country runners from Kewanee were the overall male and female winners in the 37th annual Run Your Ice Off 5K Monday afternoon.  
Noah Dir (18:15) ran for the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans and Amber (Feurer) Buckley (22:41) ran for the Kewanee Boilers
A total of 164 finishers completed the 3.1 mile road race.
Age Group results
Overall Top 3 Males
1. Noah Dir, Kewanee, 18:15
2. Tom Smith, Peru, 19:14
3. Drew Toohill, Bloomington, 19:34
Overall Top 3 Females
1. Amber Buckley, Princeville, 22:41
2. Lauren Siemers, Peoria, 23:11
3. Julie Anderson, Rock Island, 23:48
Top 3 Male Kewanee Finishers
1. Jose Fragoso, Kewanee, 21:43
2. John Grice, Kewanee, 21:46
3. Jake Verschac, Kewanee, 26:23
Top 3 Female Kewanee Finishers
1. Donna Autery, Kewanee, 29:50
2. Amanda Forrest, Kewanee, 29:59
3. Belen Martinez, Kewanee, 32:16
Female age group results
14 & Under
1. Cosette Komnick        Kewanee                 45:25
15 - 19
1. Victoria Lamay,         Rock Island, 27:59
2. Delaney Fitzgerrel, Bettendorf, IA, 30:03
3. Elisa Goyette, Milwaukee, WI,           33:58
4. Lydia Smallwood        Princeton               38:03
5. Isabeau Goyette        Milwaukee, WI           39:05
20 - 24
   1. Anna Skubon            South Charleston, OH    32:23
   2. Bailey Oetting         Morrison                41:35
   3. Megan Wetzell          Tampico                 49:56
25 - 29
   1. Grace Simpson          Woodhull                28:14
   2. Rachel Engnell         Orion                   28:40
   3. Diana Strain           Sullivan                32:41
   4. Marie Lock             Avon                    37:37
30 - 34
   1. Sara Marner            Orion                   31:48
   2. Larissa Francis        Sterling                34:51
   3. Marlena Bivens         Silvis                  35:37
   4. Annie Pickering        Kewanee                 35:45
35 - 39
   1. Candis Kenny           Peru                    23:59
   2. Valerie Olson          Bettendorf, Ia          26:38
   3. Lynn Flatt             Bettenforf, Ia          26:38
   4. Carol Schaab           Davenport, Ia           28:19
   5. Lacey Rosenaberg       Kewanee                 35:05
   6. Natasha Dennison       Kewanee                 35:15
   7. Suzy Morgan            Bradford                36:42
   8. Jamie Bice             Bettendorf, Iowa          42:19
40 - 44
   1. Kelly Brooks           Prophetstown            24:11
   2. Tirzah Renkes          Prophetstown            26:33
   3. Renee Wetzell          Tampico                 26:55
   4. Rebecca Amble          Peru                    30:13
   5. Stephanie Phillips     La Salle                32:34
   6. Coni Dobbels           Orion                   34:32
   7. Kelly Lyons            Bettendorf, IA          37:07
   8. Michelle Bailey        Davenport, IA           39:36
   9. Cindy Conrad           Cambridge               40:22
45 - 49
   1. Loretta Gibson         Walnut                  27:28
   2. Charlene Hamann        Streator                28:25
   3. Leslie Goyette         Milwaukee, WI           29:08
   4. Jeanette Fitzgerrel    Bettendorf, IA          29:18
   5. Mary Joiner            Malden                  29:38
   6. Tina Eller             Amboy                   31:25
   7. Jennifer Oetting       Morrison                31:41
   8. Melinda Mazzocco       Aledo                   34:18
   9. Nichelle Morey         Kewanee                 35:19
  10. Mary Kozlov            Davenport, IA           35:42
  11. Michelle Cassidy       Walnut                  36:33
  12. Andrea Parker          Aledo                   42:27
  13. Felicia Dowd           Rock Falls              43:05
  14. Sarah Horr             Osco                    45:29
  15. Ann Cozadd             Peoria                  51:45
50 - 54
   1. Sandra Larson          Peoria                  32:02
   2. Carol Lock             Avon                    40:44
   3. Connie Hoffman         Fulton                  45:01
   4. Brenda Mannin          Indianapolis, IN        46:18
55 - 59
   1. Carol Pratt            Varna                   26:08
   2. Cheryl Bivens          Moline                  26:10
   3. Vicky Wyffels          Geneseo                 27:43
   4. Nancy Jackson          Davenport, IA           28:51
   5. Lynda Joiner           Tiskilwa                31:54
   6. Sherri Matuszyk        Kewanee                 35:09
   7. Mary Michalik          Homewood                38:47
   8. Kathy Jean Hermeyer    Princeton               42:06
60 - 64
   1. Patricia Keim          E. Peoria               27:24
   2. Paula Winter           Rock Island             28:55
   3. Sheila Castens         Silvis                  29:45
   4. Mary Bergren           Kewanee                 32:59
   5. Sandy Madison          Rock Island             33:52
   6. Deborah Cordrey        Kewanee                 39:32
65 - 69
   1. Sue Johnson            Bettendorf, IA          27:31
   2. Martha Kearney         Chesterton, IN          32:12
   3. Jean Roeder            Fulton                  48:59
70 - 74
   1. Marianne Schroeder     Bettendorf, IA          30:08
   2. Connie Foster          Chadwick                46:19
   3. Diana Nelson           Dixon                 1:00:52
75 & Over
   1. Judie Gulley           Orion                   38:22
   2. Sandra Theobald        Peoria                  45:52
Male Age Group: 14 & Under
   1. Ian Eller              Amboy                   20:49
   2. Dax Ulm                Farmington              23:20
   3. Blake Fitzgerrel       Bettendorf, Ia          24:52
   4. Michael Smallwood      Princeton               31:53
   5. Landon Hermeyer        Princeton               42:05
   6. Garrett Komnick        Kewanee                 46:08

 Male age group results
15 - 19
   1. Brock Loftus           Ohio                    20:07
   2. Alex Welch             La Fayette              21:21
   3. Luke Wetzell           Tampico                 49:56

20 - 24
   1. Luke North             Galva                   19:51
   2. Bo Lindstrom           Geneseo                 23:04
   3. Mick Goyette           Milwaukee, Wi           25:45
25 - 29
   1. Nicholas Hansen        Malden                  29:37

 Male Age Group: 30 - 34
   1. David Caisse Jr        East Moline             27:38
35 - 39
   1. Jake Fleshman          Peoria                  24:16
   2. Ryan Cherry            Geneseo                 24:18
   3. Adam Davis             Dixon                   24:25
   4. Justin Huffman         Eldridge, Ia            28:10
   5. Jacob Steffes          Geneseo                 28:12
   6. Robb Thomas            Ottawa                  32:20
   7. Josh Jacobs            Galesburg               32:23
40 - 44
   1. Chad Lochner           Davenport, Ia           21:35
   2. Chad Dewitte           Prophetstown            25:57
   3. Troy Mathis            Bettendorf, Ia          31:13
   4. Tobey Beagle           Peoria                  37:08
45 - 49
   1. Tony Dobbels           South Charleston, OH    22:16
   2. Andrew Lamay           Rock Island             24:44
   3. Jeff Vogel             Farmington              26:27
   4. Chris Cozadd           Peoria                  26:51
   5. Bart Leavens           Clinton                 33:02
   6. Chad Pronschinske      Orion                   34:32
   7. Mike Komnick           Kewanee                 46:08
   8. Ward Ricketts          Peoria                  51:44
50 - 54
   1. Cory Delong            Milan                   20:08
   2. John Parker            Bettendorf, Ia          21:28
   3. Mike Toohill           Bloomington             23:53
   4. Craig Brandenburg      Knoxville               33:59
   5. John Mannin            Indianapolis, In        36:03
   6. Terry Smallwood        Princeton               36:32
55 - 59
   1. Dave Schatteman        New Windsor             20:35
   2. Michael Winter         Rock Island             20:53
   3. John Thompson          Geneseo                 21:30
   4. Tom Lichty             Monroe Center           22:30
   5. Ross Reiling           Geneseo                 23:32
   6. Greg Rashid            Sun City, AZ            24:20
   7. John Thomas            Grand Ridge             27:03
   8. Bob Egan               Milan                   27:10
   9. Matt Michalik          Homewood                38:47
  10. Jay Cone               Kewanee                 43:28
  11. Jim Galloway           Kewanee                 47:53
60 - 64
   1. Bruce Tracy            Rio                     24:53
   2. Mark Stegmaier         Davenport, Ia           25:22
   3. Dale Eller             Amboy                   28:57
   4. Carl Norlin            La Salle                29:54
   5. Robert Wyffels         Geneseo                 33:49
   6. Mark Guthrie           Annawan                 37:48
65 - 69
   1. Fred Kile              Davis                   23:09
   2. Bob Madison            Rock Island             24:13
   3. Mark Cook              Hampton                 26:10
   4. Steve Hortega          Ottawa                  28:23
   5. Rick Hull              Geneseo                 30:29
   6. Mark Jordan            Dixon                   37:26
   7. Paul Walliker          Galva                   37:46
70 - 74
   1. Steve Kearney          Chesterton, IN          26:03
   2. Charlie Johnson        Bettendorf, IA          27:36
   3. Bob Bartel             Sterling                34:12
   4. John Blake             Kewanee                 37:09
   5. Mike Chittick          Peoria                  38:36
   6. Jim Buhman             Bettendorf, IA          42:17
   7. Terry Shields          Galva                   43:04
   8. Roger Stegall          Chillicothe             44:56
   9. Melvin Witte           Chillicothe             46:46
  10. Tim Montooth           Galva                 1:06:43
75 & Over
   1. Tyger Johnson          Dakota                  26:10
   2. Tom Kirkwood           Dyersville, IA          27:18
   3. Chet Doyle             Coal Valley             34:07
   4. Jim Clarke             Brimfield               35:01