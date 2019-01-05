BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI — The CWC Bulldogs fell behind early, made several comeback runs, but could never quite get all the way back in a 56-48 BDC loss to the Eldorado Eagles on Friday.

The Eagles came into the gym apparently already warmed up, with three 3-pointers in the early stages (two from Bryant Bird and one from Aiden Whitlock) to move ahead 15-5. CWC answered with 3-pointers from Ty Barbre and Ethan Mahon, and a six points from Adam Phelps to move back to 15-12 by the end of the quarter.

In the second quarter the Bulldogs got as close as 22-18, where the score got stuck a few minutes, before Eldorado closed with a 4-2 run to end the half.

Another slow start to the second half hurt the Bulldogs as the Eagles moved out to a 34-22 lead in the first three minutes, capped by a three-point play by Lydayyea Shewmaker. Eldorado was able to nurse that lead the remainder of the game. The Bulldogs made a last run to bring the score to 46-41 midway through the fourth quarter, but Eldorado sank enough free throws down the stretch to hold on for the victory.

“You can’t fault our effort and we did a lot of things well,” said CWC Coach Kevin Wolff.

“We keep battling these good teams and I just tell the kids to keep believing in what we’re doing and eventually we’re going to get over the hump and start winning.”

1 2 3 4 T

ELD 17 9 14 16 56

CWC 12 8 12 16 48

Eldorado - Aiden Whitlock 12, Lydayyea Shewmaker 12, Joe Mayberry 11, Bryant Bird 6, Nolan Milligan 6, Hunter Sizemore 5, Jace Jenkins 4.

CWC - Adam Phelps 21, Ethan Mahon 16, Ty Barbre 6, Oakley Gee 3, August Saunders 1, Peyton Edwards 1.

JV game: CWC 43, Eldorado 41

CWC scoring - Peyton Edwards 14, Oakley Gee 12, KaCee Fulkerson 6, Luke Simon 4, Ty Stubblefield 3, Jaedon Reeder 2, Alex O’Daniel 2.

Fr./So. game: Eldorado 35, CWC 33

CWC scoring - Luke Simon 15, Davyn Aud 9, Jacob Lamont 3, Brody Atteberry 3, Ty Stubblefield 3.