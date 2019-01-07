ORION, IL — Patricia J. Collier, 80, of Orion, IL, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Genesis Illini in Silvis, IL.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 11, 2019 at Western Township Cemetery, Orion, IL.

Patricia was born on June 13, 1938 in Kewanee, IL, the daughter of Theodore Weeks and Beatrice (Erickson) Weeks. She married Everett “Gus” Collier on October 26, 1979. She worked in the laundry room at Hillcrest Nursing Home and drove cross country semi with her husband. Patricia enjoyed outdoor critters and was an avid reader.

Survivors include her husband, Gus, Orion; cat, Abby; nieces, Tammy Ryder, Pensacola, FL, Christina (Paul) Martindale, Galesburg, IL; several grand and great grand nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Bonnie Swanson.

