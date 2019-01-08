The Canton Ingersoll wrestling team placed seventh out of 15 teams in Saturday’s Bloomington Junior High Invitational “varsity” competition.

The Canton Ingersoll wrestling team placed seventh out of 15 teams in Saturday’s Bloomington Junior High Invitational “varsity” competition.



The Little Giants finished with a team score of 146 points.



Homer took top team honors with 272.5 points. DeKalb (Black) was second with 270 points, followed by Mahomet-Seymour (246.5 points), Mattoon (201.5), Normal Parkside (186), Sterling (171.5) and Canton.



Following Canton Ingersoll in the team standings were Normal Chiddix (141.5), Champaign Edison (103.5), Bloomington (103), Knoxville (76.5), Gibson City (65), Prairie Central (55), DeKalb (Orange) (40) and St. John’s (17.5).



Individually for Canton Ingersoll, Trevor Hedges won the title at 90 pounds, posting a perfect 3-0 record that included two wins by pin and a third victory by technical fall.



At 70 pounds, Jack Jochums finished second splitting a pair of matches after receiving a first round bye.



Joseph Norton also finished second in the 119 pound division, winning three of his four matches, all by pinfall.



Duncan Harn would place third in the 85 pound division, winning three of his four matches, all by pinfall.



Two wrestlers would record fifth place finishes for the Little Giants. At 145 pounds, Asa Reed lost his quarterfinal round match, but bounced back with two wins to finish 3-1 on the day. Meanwhile, in the 65 pound class, Maddux Steele rebounded from an opening round loss to win his fifth place match, ending the day with a 1-1 record.



Lucas Smith placed sixth in the 215 pound division, while seventh place finishes went to Dyllan Steele at 65 pounds, John Davis at 75 pounds and Ashtin Anderson at 80 pounds.



Phoenix Miller placed eighth in the 155 pound division.



The Little Giants return to dual meet action Wednesday, hosting Orion, along with the high school squad, at the CHS South Gym beginning at 6 p.m.