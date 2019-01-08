The Salvation Army recently announced it is grateful to all of the many folks who helped meet the Christmas need in Fulton County this year. Around the Canton area, while kettle numbers were down a bit from the kettle goal of $33,000, there are still several ways to support this year’s campaign.

The Salvation Army recently announced it is grateful to all of the many folks who helped meet the Christmas need in Fulton County this year. Around the Canton area, while kettle numbers were down a bit from the kettle goal of $33,000, there are still several ways to support this year’s campaign.



“While the red kettles were down a bit from goal, we sincerely thank all of our wonderful stores that supported our efforts again this year,” said Lt. Sarah Eddy, Corps Officer for the Canton Salvation Army. “We are so happy to have surpassed $29,000 in our kettle efforts, and as we move into this new year, we want to remind folks that there are still three plus weeks to donate.”



The Campaign runs through the end of January, with donations accepted:



•Online at tsacanton.org



•By asking Alexa to “make a donation to The Salvation Army”



•Or through the mail with a check to The Salvation Army 176 S. First Avenue, Canton, IL 61520



Currently the Salvation Army is at $63,314 dollars on its way to a $71,000 dollar campaign. “We also thank everyone who has donated to the campaign so far, as well as those who plan to do so here in January,” said Lt. Eddy. “Your gifts make a difference, allowing us to provide food and youth programs here at our Corps, help send children to camp, and so much more.”



For more information, contact Lt. Sarah Eddy at The Salvation Army at 647-0732 to arrange an interview as they make their final push.