BUSHNELL – Mayor Robin Wilt proclaimed January as “Mentoring Month” at the start of the city council meeting Monday, recognizing volunteer members of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of McDonough and Warren Counties.

Wilt encouraged “all citizens, businesses, public and private agencies and religious and educational institutions to support mentoring, and give young people in our community a gift of time and friendship through Big Brothers and Big Sisters.”

TEST Inc. President Chris Perra introduced Avon-resident Greg Fulkerson to the city council as the new Bushnell Operations manager. Fulkerson replaces Daniel Roberts, who retired this past December after 30 years of service with the water and wastewater treatment company.

Perra said Fulkerson has worked with TEST Inc. for 28 years and is “top-certified in wastewater treatment.” Over the next few weeks, Perra will be in Bushnell a few times a week overseeing the transition.

“Basically, we want your city be very successful. If you’re successful, we’re going to be successful. We want to go forward and make things better for the community. We’re here to help; we’re here to help with any issues that other departments may have,” Fulkerson said to the council.

On a solemn note, Mayor Wilt requested a moment of silence for “our fallen colleague and friend Mitchell Williams who passed away” Monday, December 24, 2018 from Stage 4 Melanoma. Williams served as a first responder and fireman for the city since 2005.

She expressed her appreciation to everyone who helped with the “heartfelt display of love and respect shown during the visitation, funeral and burial services for Mitch and his family. Bushnell never ceases to amaze me for the big heart that is in all of us.”

In other business, Wilt said she will make a motion at the next city council meeting to dissolve the economic development committee, saying there are other similar agencies within the community that can do that job.

A new community calendar is also under development that will keep Bushnell community members in the city and neighboring towns updated on major events. The calendar will be posted on the city council website. Wilt said she received feedback from community members who requested a new calendar because the current calendar is old and out of date.

Alderman Stacey Allen has been assigned by Mayor Wilt to the police and liquor and parks and recreation committees. Wilt said Allen will receive information about those two committees from the city clerk.

The last day of school for the Bushnell-Prairie City School District is Tuesday, May 21 and is also an early-release date. May 12 is graduation.

For the past several months, there has been a coordinated employment drive to locate potential job seekers with open positions at area manufacturers NTN-Bower, Pella Corporation, Yetter Manufacturing Inc., Schuld/Bushnell and Vaughan and Bushnell Manufacturing, Inc.

Kim Pierce, executive director of the Macomb Area Economic Development Corporation (MAEDCO), said they are working with manufacturers now on work force initiatives for skilled training.

“One of them is an apprentice program. We’re working with Blanche Shoup, director of the Workforce Office of Western Illinois. We introduced it softly to some of the manufacturers. It is not affiliated with organized labor. The apprenticeship program focuses on hands-on training and instruction as well as on the job training,” Pierce said.

The apprenticeship program is a structured program aimed specifically at youth and also for individuals who might already be working in the manufacturing arena who might need to have new skills, Pierce said.

Pierce also said Forgottonia Brewing, a micro-brewery currently under construction in Macomb at 324 North Lafayette Street, is expecting to open early Spring 2019. Forgottonia Brewing was the grand winner of the Downtown Macomb Business Retail Competition, which was organized by Kristin Terry, Downtown Development Director.

The Bushnell City Council will meet again at 5:30 p.m., Monday, January 21, 2019.



