MACOMB — There were 10,590 television sets recycled in 2018 through Tri-County Resource and Waste Management . Tim Lobdell of TCRWM told a county board committee Monday that this is slightly more than were disposed of in 2017 but the total weight was 10.8 percent lighter.

"People are discarding flat screen TVs instead of the old CRT models," Lobdell said. "Likewise, we're now getting more laptop computers than CPUs."

Though sponsored by McDonough, Warren, and Mercer counties, Lobdell said the organization's Macomb e-waste center now serves eight counties. He said those locations yielded 168,000 pounds of paint for recycling last year..

The next Tri-County meeting is to be held January 28 and Lobdell said three McDonough County Board members are needed to serve. County Board Chairman George Dixon said he is reappointing Dick Marcott and would like to appoint Lee Calvert with a third representative to be named soon.

The board's law and legal committee also heard from Sheriff's Chief Deputy Adam Cremer. He said the average daily jail population in December was 27, and that two new squad cars are being equipped with dashboard cameras.

Veterans Assistance Superintendent Ric Smart reported that 11 trips were taken to Iowa City last month, transporting 21 veterans for medical appointments. He said there are 16 volunteer drivers who take turns transporting people to the Veterans Administration Hospital.

Smart said this is his 10th year as veterans assistance supervisor for the county. He works with the McDonough County Veterans Assistance Commission, which is comprised of two members from each VFW and American Legion post in the county. Five veterans received assistance totaling $1,129 in December.

The veterans assistance supervisor told county board members that Bob Sloan is now the veterans service officer at the Macomb Armory. Sloan replaced Kermit Short, who retired at the end of 2018.

The committee also heard from County Supervisor of Assessments Tammy Camp. She said tax exemption notices are being mailed out, and that township assessors will be meeting with her later this month.

Camp said the McDonough County Board of Review meets in October and November and that its final report was filed January 3.

Dixon told the committee that he expects to hear a decision in March or April in a case that has been in the courts for 12 years. It concerns a car crash involving a county squad car which resulted in a death.

The board chairman said the case might still not be over. "This could go all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court," Dixon said.



