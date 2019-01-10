MACOMB — The Macomb Fire and Police Commission approved revisions to the Macomb Police Department’s entry-level Notice of Exam and Application Packet during Tuesday’s meeting.

The major change of the MPD’s entry level position application packet will be that if the application is mailed, it must be postmarked on or before the application deadline date and must arrive at the Mayor’s office within five calendar days of the deadline, according to Fire and Police Commission Chair Beau Ingledue

The other change in the MPD’s entry level position application packet will be the college transcript requirement. MPD chief Curt Barker said that when applicants provide a copy of college transcripts, both official and unofficial, it is the policy of the MPD to call the higher education institution for verification.

In other business, the commission approved updates to the Macomb Fire and Police Commission Rules and Regulations on the application process and both the initial eligibility and final eligibility lists for both the Macomb Fire Department and MPD. The commission also approved the 2019-2020 meeting schedule.

The next Macomb Fire and Police Commission meeting will be on April 9 at 5:15 p.m. in the Macomb Police Department Training Room.



