The North Fulton boys basketball team dropped to 0-2 in ICAC Tournament play, losing to Illini Bluffs 66-47 Wednesday evening.

The Tigers would outscore the Wildcats in each quarter, taking a 14-7 lead after one period before building a 33-18 halftime advantage.



Illini Bluffs led 50-32 after three quarters before easing home with the win.



Jacob Schleich paced North Fulton (5-12) with 22 points, while Colton Thurman added 15 for the Wildcats.



Caleb Harrison chipped in five points, while Tucker Watters scored three and Lane Reffett two in rounding out North Fulton scoring.



Illini Bluffs had four players finish in double figures. Cam Scott and Reid Sondgeroth had 17 points each, followed by Braden Bruninga with 11 and Buddy Randle with 10.