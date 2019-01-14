March 8, 1952–January 11, 2019

Deborah Bennett, 66, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 6:20 AM - Friday, January 11, 2019 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM – Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Pastor Chris Parr officiating. Burial will follow in the Shiloh Cemetery west of Willow Hill, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Joseph Stephenson to help pay for a monument. Additional funds will be donated to a charity. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Deborah was born on March 8, 1952, in Centralia, IL, the daughter of William and Ruby Thomas. She was a hairdresser and Avon Representative. She loved animals, gardening work, crocheting, needle point, being with family, and attending church. Deborah was known for her hospitality. She literally would open her door to almost anyone.

Deb was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Thomas, father, William Thomas and her foster parents, Glenn and Nellie Burwell.

She leaves behind numerous family members and friends, Mr. & Mrs. James Manning of Urbana, Ruth Ann Wilson of Urbana, Mr. & Mrs. Cecil Harmon of Paxton, Bustard Harmon, Joseph Stephenson currently of Chandler, IN, Pam Stephenson & James Bennett of Newton, and several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and deeply.