ELDORADO — The CWC Lady Bulldogs dropped to 0-3 in Purple Pool play at the Lady Eagle Winter Classic with a 36-28 loss to the Fairfield Lady Mules on Tuesday.

Fairfield played the game at a deliberate pace, sometimes working the ball around the perimeter for over a minute before taking a shot. The strategy led to a low-scoring first quarter with the Lady Mules holding a 9-5 lead over CWC. Julia Smith scored all five points for the Lady Bulldogs in the quarter.

CWC’s defense dominated the second quarter, holing Fairfield to two points. Sydney Lucas scored six points in the period for CWC and the Lady Bulldogs held a 13-11 lead at the break.

CWC was able to maintain a small lead until late in the third quarter when Fairfield’s overplaying aggressive defense caused some turnovers leading to easy baskets.

The Lady Bulldogs were able to keep it close in the fourth quarter, moving to within 30-28 on a pair of free throws from Elleigh Gray with just two minutes left. CWC had a couple of chances to get all the way back in the final minutes but could not convert. Struggles from the free throw line also hurt the Lady Bulldogs for the second time in the tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs will complete Purple Pool play against Anna-Jonesboro on Friday at 5 p.m. They will finish tournament play with an early Saturday afternoon game against an opponent from the Gold Pool.

1 2 3 4 T

FF 9 2 14 11 36

CWC 5 8 8 7 28

FF - Leah Bowers 19, Mackenzie Conrad 7, Rachel Jennings 4, Kylie Stewart 4, Abby Lewis 2.

CWC - Sydney Lucas 12, Julia Smith 10, Elleigh Gray 4, Mariah VanMatre 2.