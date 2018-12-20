Ethel M. Loy, 83, of Roseville, IL passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018, at the Oregon Living and Rehab Center Oregon, IL. She was born Saturday, July 13, 1935 in Walnut Grove, IL the daughter of Clayton and Beulah E. (Hornbaker) Hobbs. She married Dwight Loy on October 1, 1955.

She is survived by her husband Dwight; children Dan (Laurie) Loy of Ames, IA, and Mona Lisa (Dave) Huston of Dixon, IL; grandchildren: Tanna Towry, Sean Huston, Dusty Loy, Zach Loy, Cara Loy; great grandchildren: Andrew, Scarlet, and Henry Towry, Levi and Owen Huston and Reason, Pippa, Charlie, and Josephine Loy; one brother Marvin “Bud” (Deb) Hobbes of Good Hope, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Ethel was a member of the Walnut Grove Methodist Church, Roseville American Legion Woman’s Auxiliary. She was a volunteer for the breast cancer survivors. She was active in helping her husband farm and raise cattle.

Funeral service will be Thursday, December 20, 2018, 10:00 a.m. at the Walnut Grove Methodist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 19, 2018 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Wise Family Funeral Home Roseville, IL. Burial will be in the Good Hope Cemetery Good Hope, IL. Memorials may be made to the Walnut Grove Methodist Church and the Roseville American Legion Auxiliary Nursing Scholarship. Please sign the online guestbook at www.wisefamilyfuneralhome.com. Wise Family Funeral Home Roseville, IL is in charge of the arrangements.





