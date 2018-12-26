Jannett Elizabeth Blundy, 88, Forrest, died at 3:37 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at her residence.

Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Emington.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the memorial home.

Mrs. Blundy was born April 26, 1930, in Emington, the daughter of John V. and Kristina Pearson Johnson. She married Cecil Blundy on Sept. 12, 1948, in Emington. He died May 30, 1995.

Survivors include a son, Randall Blundy, Wilton, Iowa; a daughter, Colleen Blundy, Forrest; a son-in-law, Mike Frame; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Two daughters, Patsy Frame and Annette Blundy; two brothers; and two sisters, also preceded her in death.

Memorials may be directed to help support her daughter, Colleen, or the the Forrest United Methodist Church.

