1940-2019



Maggie passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at her home in Crystal River, Florida. She was born on October 3, 1940. She was the daughter of Paul and Ruth (Cazel) Matthews. She married Harry Hammons, September 24, 1998, who survives.

Maggie was a devoted Christian and enjoyed reading her Bible every day. She loved the ocean and to be able to travel. She also enjoyed gardening, and tending to her chickens, goats, and bees. Maggie loved giving away what she grew, eggs, and honey. She was also avid about cooking and fishing, which was a member of the Crystal River Fishing Club. Maggie lived life to the fullest and enjoyed it.

Maggie is survived by her husband, Harry. Her beloved dog, Mickey. Her four children,daughter, Mary Pry and her husband David; daughter, Carolyn 'Kay' Kuenstler and her husband Phil; son, Mark Keller; and son, Matt Keller. She had 10 grandchildren, Michelle Kuenstler, Kristie Hosman her husband Ray, Jessica Wright her husband Tate, Jamie Keller and Eric Williams, Melissa Hancock-Woodring, Jordan Seesengood his wife Alyssa, Morgan Tapp, Hayley Keller, Brandon Keller, Elizabeth Carey; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild. She will be greatly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her first husband, Jerry Keller.

Services were held on January 12, 2019 in Crystal River, FL.



