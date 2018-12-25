Prep basketball from the weekend

El Paso-Gridley remained unbeaten while Prairie Central lost for the fourth straight game as both teams competed at the Eureka College Shootout Saturday.

EPG 45, Jerseyville 39

Down one at the half, El Paso-Gridley and Jerseyville (Jersey) battled into the fourth quarter, where the game was tied at 33-33 with six minutes remaining.

Jack Weber, who recorded another double double, and Noah Smith scored from the field to put the Titans up 37-33. It was a 40-37 EPG lead in the final minute when Weber made a free throw and Teron Fairchild drained two to keep the Panthers at bay.

Weber finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds while Fairchild tacked on 15 points as the Titans head into State Farm tourney play at 11-0. Smith contributed 7 points and 10 boards while Silas Steiner and Dilynn Gray each scored 3 points. Kurt Hall led Jersey with 13 points.

The Titans will next play today at the State Farm Classic at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center.

T-Town 74, Prairie Central 55

Teutopolis, long a small-school power in Illinois, was able to handle Prairie Central 74-55 in a game that wasn’t very close after the early going. The Wooden Shoes led 18-10 after the first quarter and held a 40-24 halftime advantage. It was 58-36 after three periods.

Wyatt Steidinger led the Hawks (6-5) with 12 points. Trey Bazzell added 9 points with Jake Bachtold and Rylie Vaughan each chipping in 8 points. Jake Crane tallied 7 points with Collier Palmore chalking up 4 points. Keegan Stein had 3 points and Cooper Palmore and Kaden King each had 2 points.

Moweaqua Shootout

MOWEAQUA — Flanagan-Cornell tried to give it away, but the Falcons held on for a 53-52 win over Pana at the Central A&M Shootout Saturday.

Flanagan-Cornell made 5 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and the Falcons scored 13 points in the period to grab the victory. Pana led 41-40 when the final frame started.

The Falcons led 13-12 after the first period and 30-28 at the intermission.

Durdan scored 19 points to lead the Falcons, who will play at the Marseilles Christmas Tournament today. Karson Kimpling added 10 points while Drew Eckhoff, Braden Wallace and Tyler Harms each chipped in 8 points.

Girls

Ottawa Tourney

OTTAWA — Pontiac split its two games on Saturday and took sixth place at the Ottawa Christmas Tournament. The Indians defeated Serena 44-39 as Addison Masching scored 13 points and Lindsey Hunt had 12. Cassidy Ringle chimed in with 7 and was followed by Cam Feddern with 6 points, Josie Noonan with 4 and Amanda Fox with 2.

Hunt had six points in the fourth quarter and the Indians made six free throws to pull away from the Huskers.

Pontiac fell behind early and could not dig out of the hole against Newark as the Norsemen took a 55-31 decision from the Indians.

Masching led PTHS with 10 points. Hunt had 7 while Feddern threw in 6 markers. Ringle scored 4 points and Fox and Madi Mennenga each scored in 2 points.