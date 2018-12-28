Area boys' basketball

Woodland advanced in the consolation bracket while Flanagan-Cornell and Dwight each fell into the fifth-place bracket after quarterfinal round play at the Marseilles Holiday Tournament on Thursday.

Woodland 71, Putnam County 66

The Warriors outscored the Panthers in each of the final three periods after spotting Putnam County a four-point lead in the opening frame. The big quarter was the last as Woodland put up 25 — and needed every point — to chalk the 71-66 victory.

Down 17-13 after one, the Warriors won the second period 16-12 to forge a 29-29 halftime tie. A 17-15 difference in the third gave Woodland a 46-44 edge entering the last stanza.

Kyle Voytko, who surpassed the 1,000-point mark Wednesday, poured in 35 points to pace Woodland. Christian Miller added 14 points and Nate Carby scored 8.

Indian Creek 69, Dwight 57

Dwight shot just 33 percent from the field in falling 69-57 to top-seeded Indian Creek in a championship bracket quarterfinal. The Trojans shot just 29 percent in the first half.

The Timberwolves led 16-12 after one and 35-24 at the intermission. The margin grew to 52-37 after three quarters. DTHS did win the final frame 20-17.

Logan Graham hit for 17 points to pace Dwight. Colton Holm and Dakota Wahl each had 9 points.

Seneca 44, Flanagan-Cornell 35

Flanagan-Cornell simply had trouble putting the ball through the hoop in falling 44-35 to Seneca in a mild upset. The Falcons were seeded fourth and the Irish were fifth.

The loss drops Flanagan-Cornell into the fifth-place semifinals against Dwight.

Drew Eckhoff was the leading scorer for the Falcons with 11 points. High scoring Jeremy Durdan was held to 8 points and Tyler Harms scored 6.

Williamsville Holiday Tournament

WILLIAMSVILLE — Prairie Central made a furious comeback but fell short to the host team as Williamsville eked out a 66-65 win over the Hawks at the Williamsville Holiday Tournament.

Down 16-10 after one quarter, Prairie Central took a couple hits from the Bullets in the middle two frames in falling behind 32-19 by halftime and 52-34 after three periods.

Trey Bazzell caught fire in the fourth with 17 points, including nailing five 3-pointers, to help Prairie Central fight back. Wyatt Steidinger also buried a couple of triples as the Hawks chalked up 31 points.

Bazzell finished with 22 points and Jake Crane had 12. Steidinger hit for 10 points with Kaden King adding 8.