Consolation bracket play from Friday at Pontiac Holiday Tournament

Danville almost didn’t make it to the third day. In fact, the third-seeded Vikings almost went home 0-2.

No matter, head coach Ted Houpt has his team playing for a championship trophy after wins over Lockport and Plainfield North Friday. After being upset in the opening rounds, the title the Vikings are shooting for will be the consolation.

Danville’s opponent will be West Aurora or Warren Township. The Blackhawks, who defeated Pontiac (see related story on B1), while the Bluer Devils got past Peoria (Manual). West Aurora and Warren tipped off today’s action.

Danville 66, Lockport 64

The Vikings led this game 51-44 heading into the fourth quarter. They remained ahead until Tommy Halatek hit two free throws with 4”23 left, tying the game at 57-57.

Matt Hatzopoulos scored inside after a Danville miss to put the Porters up 61-59 for their first lead in the second half. Nathaniel Hoskins scored inside and converted the three-point play to put Danville back on top.

Hoskins then scored after a Lockport turnover in the backcourt to push the margin to 64-61.

“That was huge, that gave us a little breathing room,” Houpt said.

Hoskins would be vital for the DHS effort at crunch time.

Jake Karli drilled a 3-pointer for the Porters to knot the game at 64-64 with 1:42 remaining. Danville then put the ball in the deep freeze as Lockport held back on defense.

On Houpt’s cue, Hoskins, who had been holding the ball out top with Tevin Smith and Sean Houpt in position, made his move. He attacked the Lockport center, past Smith who went to the wing, by driving the lane and made his shot with two seconds on the clock.

“It’s designed for an option to come off Tevin’s screen with Sean in the corner and you either go to the basket or hit Tevin on a roll or kick to the corner,” Houpt said of the play.

“He’s pretty crafty with the dribble. He had just finished a couple of times so I wanted the ball in his hands because I know he can make that play. He’s a real special ballhandler and finisher.”

Ted Houpt led Danville’s offense with 23 points and Smith threw in 19 to go with 11 rebounds. Hoskins chalked up 16 points.

Lockport, who lost two well-played contests by a total of four points, was led by Halatek with 20 points and 17 rebounds. Karli connected for 16 points and Hatzopoulos tallied 14 markers.

Warren 58, Manual 56

There were eight lead changes in the second half, but it was a six-point spurt in the last two minutes that was the difference as Warren advanced in the consolation bracket.

Jordan Johnson scored to put the Blue Devils up 43-40 in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Manual responded with an 8-0 run that gave the Rams an apparent advantage. Myriece Byrd hit a 3-pointer with 5:36 left to make it a 48-43 Manual lead.

Adnan Sarancic made two free throws for Warren for a 51-50 Blue Devil lead before Rolando Brown tied it for the Rams with a free throw with 2:08 left.

Warren’s six-point spurt started with Sarancic scoring on a drive. The Blue Devils got a defensive stop and the teams exchanged turnovers before Warren was able to hold the ball in the final minute.

Tavion McCarthy was open underneath and scored, and then Sawyer Shrake scored on a break after a Manual turnover to make it a 57-51 game with in the final half minute.

Manual scored twice, the second making it a two-point game with less than five ticks. Head coach Willie Coleman wanted a timeout but was out and the officials did not acknowledge the request.

“Hunter Subry ignited us,” Warren head coach Jon Jasnoch said. “He’s been practicing really well. He went out and turned the game; forced some turnovers. He did a lot of little things to get us going and everyone followed his energy.”

Defense was the biggest factor as Warren held the Rams when needed.

“Our guys prefer to play man, I thought it was better to go with our different combination of zones and traps, but they really wanted to play man and did a much better job,” Jasnoch said.

Sarancic paced Warren with 18 points. Jordan Johnson added 11.

Josh Ivory led Manual with 13 and Storm Hangen added 12.

Plainfield North 59, Joliet West 54

Plainfield North lost in the first round of the PHT last year and won three straight to take the consolation title. Bob Krahulik’s club was looking to do the same thing time around. In a battle of Tigers, North got past Joliet West to take the first step.

Plainfield got up quickly in the first game of the second day, taking a 14-9 lead after one period. Nick DiForti’s Tigers bounced back in the second to take a 19-17 lead into the intermission.

Krahulik’s halftime talk ignited a bit of fire as Plainfield hit for 17 points in the third in building a 34-28 lead heading into the last stanza. Joliet outscored North by a point in the fourth, but only by one in coming up short.

Carter Thurman checked in with 18 points to lead Plainfield North. Colin O’Rourke collected 8 points and 11 rebounds while Billy Connors also had 8 points.

Danville 71, Plainfield North 56

The Tigers’ hopes of a consolation title repeat were dashed by the third-seeded Vikings in the final game of the day.

Danville used a big run in the second quarter to take control of the contest. Trailing by one, at 19-18, after the first quarter, the Vikings jettisoned to a 31-21 lead quickly and was not really challenged the rest of the way. They outscored Plainfield 23-8 in the second and 15-12 in the third period.

“We definitely wanted to be here the full three days and get four games in so you can learn. You get four days with different teams, different times of the day,” Ted Houpt said.

Tevin Smith had a big game for the Vikings (13-1) with 26 points and 6 rebounds.

“I think some of the rust is off for Tevin,” Houpt said of his super sophomore. You saw how he can get to the rim, rebound and he made great passes. I thought he really showcased his all-around game today.

Contributing the Danville effort were Sean Houpt with 15 points Taevon McClyde with 9 points.

Plainfield North (6-7) was led by Carter Thurman with 17 points. Billy Connors added 8 points.