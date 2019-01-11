Area wrestling results

The Pontiac/Dwight Wrestling Warriors beat Limestone Middle School at Herscher Thursday night 63-21. The wrestlers have won several matches over the past week.

Winners Thursday against the Tigers were Jamil Romero at 105 pounds, Kyler Durham 112, Carlitto Lattin won two matches at 126, Hunter Travis 135, Delaney Thoman 145, and Iziah Hartfield 185.

The Warriors wrestled Havana Junior High and Parkside Junior High schools Wednesday night at Parkside.

The Warriors beat Havana 67 to 24. Winners for the Warriors were Aidan Scholwin at 65 pounds, Gunnar Heikkila at 80, Dylan Borders at 80, Jarrett Emmons at 90, Boden Brooks at 95, Jamil Romero 105, Hunter Travis 135 and Andrew McDormand 145. Delaney Thoman and Ro'Maurie Young both wrestled up a weight class and won at 155 and heavyweight, respectively.

The Warriors lost to Parkside 18-87. Winners for the Warriors were Beau Hamilton at 70, Carter Winebrinner 90, Joe DeBoard 100, Kyler Durham 112, Andrew McDormand 145, and Delaney Thoman 145.

The Pontiac/Dwight Wrestling Warriors lost a close meet against El Paso-Gridley Tuesday 46-52.

Winners for the Warriors were Boden Brooks at 100 pounds, Hunter Travis at 135, Andrew McDormand 145, and Iziah Hartfield at 185.

The Wrestling Warriors competed in the Olympia Junior High Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 5. The Warriors placed 14 out of 21 teams with only 10 scoring wrestlers out of 19 weight classes.

Zander Tarnowski, Beau Hamilton, Gunnar Heikkila, Jamil Romero, Kyler Durham, and Keyan Durham each won one match.

Boden Brooks won two matches.

Carlito Lattin and Andrew McDormand won three matches each.

Aiden Scholwin won four matches and placed 1st at 65 pounds while third place finishers were Beau Hamilton at 75, Carlito Lattin at 126, Andrew McDormand at 145 and Iziah Hartfield at 185.



