PTHS wins nonconference basketball game

Sometimes the game of basketball can be an enigma, particularly when Pontiac is playing. There are times when the Indians will look awful, and then there are those times when the Tribe can be stellar.

Tuesday night was really neither. PTHS had trouble shooting (call it the bad) but its defense was rock solid (which would be the good). This led the Indians to a 55-34 victory over Morris at home.

The up-and-down play really led to little continuity. Pontiac let an 11-point lead in the first half get away, but then rebounded once Morris took the lead in the third quarter and cruised to the victory.

Shooting was an issue early, but the Indians were able to make things happen when needed.

“I felt we weren’t prepared for how hard Morris was ready to work,” PTHS head coach Durrell Robinson said. “We underestimated them.

“Fortunately, our bench came ready to play, guys like Luke Fox, Michael Davis. That’s showing how much our team is growing.”

The Redskins were creating problems on the boards and the physical play allowed for more aggressive possessions.

Pontiac scored the first points of the game and led 6-4 after one period of play. Both teams were having trouble making shots, but some of that had to be credited to good defense.

Still, there were open looks and the ball just was not going through the net.

“The shots we were taking were good shots, we just weren’t knocking them down,” Robinson said.

Morris managed just one basket from the 4:33 mark of the first quarter until there was 2:41 to go in the second. In between, Pontiac tallied 15 points in taking a 17-6 lead.

There were some nice plays in the Tribe’s run. Davis scored off a feed from Ryan Weir, and Joe Murphy took a pass from Max Gschwendtner on a break that made it 15-6. Weir added a tip-in off a Ben Schuler miss for the 11-point bulge.

But then the Indians had trouble finding the mark, getting just a Payton Amm put-back in the final 3:25 of the half.

One significant basket came with 1:31 left when Jack Walker hit a 3-pointer for Morris. This was the first made trey attempt of the game for either team.

The Redskins closed out the first half with a 7-2 run to cut the PTHS advantage to 19-13. Morris then scored the first six points of the third quarter to tie the game. Another Walker triple put Morris up 22-21 with 3:45 left in the third.

That was pretty much it for the visitors, however. Pontiac’s defense went into lock-down mode and Morris was able to score just one more basket the rest of the way.

“We’re still focusing on our defense, I feel that our defense has been really solid since the LaSalle-Peru game,” Robinson said. “Hopefully, at some point, we’ll start knocking down some open shots and show that we can really be a scary team.”

Fox took a feed from Davis with 2:15 remaining in the third period to put the Indians on top 24-22. Murphy added two baskets and Carter Dawson, playing just his second game of the season, added a deuce to help the Indians take a 30-25 lead into the final frame.

Dawson’s play was key on both ends of the floor.

“Getting our engine back made everything run a whole lot smoother — offensively and defensively,” Robinson said.

It was Fox and Murphy doing the damage for Pontiac through the first 2½ minutes of the fourth quarter. They combined for all 12 points in that timespan. This included a 3-pointer from Fox, the first made trey attempt of the game for PTHS.

Add Dawson’s free throw with 4:57 to go in the game, and PTHS had a 17-2 run over a four-minute span.

Morris tallied nine points in the fourth quarter — all on free throws.

Murphy paced Pontiac (8-9) with 17 points and Fox chipped in 14, all in the second half. Davis contributed 9 points with Weir adding 4. Dawson netted 3 markers while Schuler, Gschwendtner, Amm and Clay Miller each tossing in 2 points.

Walker had 14 points for the Redskins.

Pontiac will be on the road Friday with an Illini Prairie Conference contest at St. Thomas More.