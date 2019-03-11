With rockabilly enjoying a late '70s resurgence with the talents of The Pole Cats, Robert Gordon, and a collection of others, it's not surprising that one would rise with star power, as Stray Cats did. Their first album, Stray Cats, these American boys wooed and wowed a UK audience with hits like “Rock This Town”, […]

With rockabilly enjoying a late '70s resurgence with the talents of The Pole Cats, Robert Gordon, and a collection of others, it's not surprising that one would rise with star power, as Stray Cats did. Their first album, Stray Cats, these American boys wooed and wowed a UK audience with hits like “Rock This Town”, “Stray Cat Strut”, and “Runaway Boys”. No long after their UK successes, Stray Cats would rise steady in the US with the same hits that made them famous in the UK, issued on a “new” album, Built For Speed.

Over time, the band would release ten albums, with their last original being Choo Choo Hot Fish from 1992. (They released a collection of cover tunes in 1993 with Original Cool.) 2019 marks the 40th anniversary for the original band as they formed in 1979. What better way to celebrate this landmark date than with a brand new album of original tunes.

On May 24, the original band of Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker, and Slim Jim Phantom, along with new add, Sean Arnett, will release 40, their appropriately titled new studio album of twelve new songs. For this upcoming album, Stray Cats have released a heralding new single, “Cat Fight (Over A Dog Like Me)” (listen here).

40 will be issued on CD, DD, and 140g-weight black vinyl LP sets. A limited edition collector's picture disc LP will be made available for Record Store Day.

40 " Stray Cats

01 Cat Fight (Over A Dog Like Me)

02 Rock It Off

03 I've Got Love If You Want It

04 Cry Danger

05 I Attract Trouble

06 Three Time's A Charm

07 That's Messed Up

08 When Nothing's Going Right

09 Desperado

10 Mean Pickin' Mama

11 I'll Be Looking Out For You

12 Devil Train