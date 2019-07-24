Since the release of The Ramones classic debut, the band had climbed into the punk consciousness of the worked with a distinct NYC street punk flair. Their eponymous Sire Records debut arrived in 1976 at the forefront of the punk invasion. With that classic album and songs like “Beat On The Brat”, “Blitzkrieg Bop”, and […]

Since the release of The Ramones classic debut, the band had climbed into the punk consciousness of the worked with a distinct NYC street punk flair. Their eponymous Sire Records debut arrived in 1976 at the forefront of the punk invasion. With that classic album and songs like “Beat On The Brat”, “Blitzkrieg Bop”, and “I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend”, The Ramones became important and historic.

The Ramones followed that debut with three more albums before closing out the '70s.They produced more classic tracks like “Sheena Is a Punk Rocker”, “Do You Wanna Dance”, and “Don; Come Close”. Of course, the band continued to release classic sets like “Rock and Roll High School”, but their emergence laid the groundwork for other US punk bands to rise and shine.

On September 20, Rhino Records will release a 4CD/2LP limited edition (8,000 copies) Box set of It's Alive, the band's first live set. This boxed set will be housed in a 12″ by 12″ hardcover book and will be home to a new remaster of It's Alive (1979) as well as three previously unreleased shows that led up to the historic – and fast-paced '28 songs in 53 minutes' – New Year's Eve show at London's Rainbow Theatre in 1977.

Each box will be numbered. The 2LPs will be 180g-weight vinyl and will represent the original 1979 live album.

It's Alive (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – The Ramones

CD1 (The Rainbow Theatre, London, December 31, 1977 – Original 1979 Album Remastered)

01 Rockaway Beach

02 Teenage Lobotomy

03 Blitzkrieg Bop

04 I Wanna Be Well

05 Glad To See You Go

06 Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment

07 You're Gonna Kill That Girl

08 I Don't Care

09 Sheena Is A Punk Rocker

10 Havana Affair

11 Commando

12 Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

13 Surfin' Bird

14 Cretin Hop

15 Listen To My Heart

16 California Sun

17 I Don't Wanna Walk Around With You

18 Pinhead

19 Do You Wanna Dance

20 Chainsaw

21 Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World

22 I Wanna Be A Good Boy

23 Judy Is A Punk

24 Suzy Is A Headbanger

25 Let's Dance

26 Oh Oh I Love Her So

27 Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue

28 We're A Happy Family

CD2 (Top Rank, Birmingham, Warwickshire, December 28, 1977; Previously Unreleased)

01 Rockaway Beach

02 Teenage Lobotomy

03 Blitzkrieg Bop

04 I Wanna Be Well

05 Glad To See You Go

06 Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment

07 You're Gonna Kill That Girl

08 I Don't Care

09 Sheena Is A Punk Rocker

10 I Can't Give You Anything

11 Commando

12 Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

13 Surfin' Bird

14 Cretin Hop

15 Listen To My Heart

16 California Sun

17 I Don't Wanna Walk Around With You

18 Pinhead

19 Do You Wanna Dance

20.Chainsaw

21 Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World

22 I Wanna Be A Good Boy

23 Suzy Is A Headbanger

24 Let's Dance

25 Oh Oh I Love Her So

26 Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue

27 We're A Happy Family

CD3 (Victoria Hall, Stoke-On-Trent, Staffordshire, December 29, 1977; Previously Unreleased)

01 Rockaway Beach

02 Teenage Lobotomy

03 Blitzkrieg Bop

04 I Wanna Be Well

05 Glad To See You Go

06 Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment

07 You're Gonna Kill That Girl

08 I Don't Care

09 Sheena Is A Punk Rocker

10 I Can't Give You Anything

11 Commando

12 Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

13 Surfin' Bird

14 Cretin Hop

15 Listen To My Heart

16 California Sun

17 I Don't Wanna Walk Around With You

18 Pinhead

19 Do You Wanna Dance

20 Chainsaw

21 Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World

22 I Wanna Be A Good Boy

23 Suzy Is A Headbanger

24 Let's Dance

25 Oh Oh I Love Her So

26 Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue

27 We're A Happy Family

CD4 (Friars, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, December 30, 1977; Previously Unreleased)

01 Rockaway Beach

02 Teenage Lobotomy

03 Blitzkrieg Bop

04 I Wanna Be Well

05 Glad To See You Go

06 Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment

07 You're Gonna Kill That Girl

08 I Don't Care

09 Sheena Is A Punk Rocker

10 Havana Affair

11 Commando

12 Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

13 Surfin' Bird

14 Cretin Hop

15 Listen To My Heart

16 California Sun

17 I Don't Wanna Walk Around With You

18 Pinhead

19 Do You Wanna Dance

20 Chainsaw

21 Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World

22 I Wanna Be A Good Boy

23 Suzy Is A Headbanger

24 Let's Dance

25 Oh Oh I Love Her So

26 Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue

27 We're A Happy Family