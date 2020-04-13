Since 1994, Kenny Chesney has delivered 18 studio albums, most of which have achieved Gold status in sales. But more than a few have gone into multiple Platinum status like No Shoes No Shirt No Problems ( 2002), When The Sun Goes Down (2004), and The Road And The Radio (2005). In all of that, […]
Since 1994, Kenny Chesney has delivered 18 studio albums, most of which have achieved Gold status in sales. But more than a few have gone into multiple Platinum status like No Shoes No Shirt No Problems ( 2002), When The Sun Goes Down (2004), and The Road And The Radio (2005). In all of that, Kenny Chesney has set himself apart in the Country world with meaningful albums for all of his fans, and a healthy string of hit singles, several selling a million copies. His last studio album was Songs for The Saints, released in 2018.
On May 1, Warner Bros Nashville will release a new Kenny Chesney album called Here and Now, his first for the label. The new album will feature twelve new songs. The first song off the new album has already been released as the lead single. “Here and Now” can be heard here.
Here and Now will be released on CD, DD, and vinyl LP.
Here And Now – Kenny Chesney
01 We Do
02 Here and Now
03 Everyone She Knows
04 Wasted
05 Knowing You
06 Heartbreakers
07 Someone to Fix
08 Happy Does
09 Tip of My Tongue
10 You Don't Get To
11 Beautiful World
12.Guys Named Captain