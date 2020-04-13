Since 1994, Kenny Chesney has delivered 18 studio albums, most of which have achieved Gold status in sales. But more than a few have gone into multiple Platinum status like No Shoes No Shirt No Problems ( 2002), When The Sun Goes Down (2004), and The Road And The Radio (2005). In all of that, […]

Since 1994, Kenny Chesney has delivered 18 studio albums, most of which have achieved Gold status in sales. But more than a few have gone into multiple Platinum status like No Shoes No Shirt No Problems ( 2002), When The Sun Goes Down (2004), and The Road And The Radio (2005). In all of that, Kenny Chesney has set himself apart in the Country world with meaningful albums for all of his fans, and a healthy string of hit singles, several selling a million copies. His last studio album was Songs for The Saints, released in 2018.

On May 1, Warner Bros Nashville will release a new Kenny Chesney album called Here and Now, his first for the label. The new album will feature twelve new songs. The first song off the new album has already been released as the lead single. “Here and Now” can be heard here.

Here and Now will be released on CD, DD, and vinyl LP.

Here And Now – Kenny Chesney

01 We Do

02 Here and Now

03 Everyone She Knows

04 Wasted

05 Knowing You

06 Heartbreakers

07 Someone to Fix

08 Happy Does

09 Tip of My Tongue

10 You Don't Get To

11 Beautiful World

12.Guys Named Captain