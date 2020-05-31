White Lion was formed back in the early '80s in time for the Hard Rock rule that floated alongside the popularity of New Wave in the early '80s. With MTV as a driving force, Metal bands proliferated. White Lion released their first album and gained attention almost immediately. By their second album called Pride, they […]

White Lion was formed back in the early '80s in time for the Hard Rock rule that floated alongside the popularity of New Wave in the early '80s. With MTV as a driving force, Metal bands proliferated. White Lion released their first album and gained attention almost immediately. By their second album called Pride, they were Platinum-sellers and on the Hit Parade with four singles: “Wait”, “Tell Me”, “When The Children Cry”, and “All You Need Is Rock ‘n' Roll”. They released several more charting albums that included Big Game (1989), also with four singles, and 1991's Mane Attraction, with four singles of its own. Over time, various versions of White Lion recorded six studio sets.

On June 26, Cherry Red Records (UK) will present a 5CD Boxed set celebrating the music of White Lion with 50 songs pulled from their first four Atlantic Records classics. To bolster the set, a 1988 13-performance songs live set from NYC's Ritz Theatre is included. Ten bonus tracks fill out the collection. The 5CD Box is called All You Need Is Rock ‘N' Roll: The Complete Albums 1985-1991.

All You Need Is Rock 'N' Roll: The Complete Albums 1985-1991 " White Lion

CD1 (Fight To Survive)

01 Broken Heart

02 Cherokee

03 Fight to Survive

04 Where Do We Run

05 In the City

06 All the Fallen Men

07 All Burn in Hell

08 Kid of 1000 Faces

09 El Salvador

10 The Road to Valhalla

CD2 (Pride)

01 Hungry

02 Lonely Nights

03 Don't Give Up

04 Sweet Little Loving

05 Lady of the Valley

06 Wait

07 All You Need Is Rock N Roll

08 Tell Me

09 All Join Our Hands

10 When the Children Cry

Bonus Tracks

11 Wait (Extended Remix)

12 When the Children Cry (Edit)

13 All You Need Is Rock N Roll (LP Version w/intro edit)

14 All You Need Is Rock N Roll (Short Version)

15 Tell Me (Edit)

CD3 (Big Game)

01 Goin' Home Tonight

02 Dirty Woman

03 Little Fighter

04 Broken Home

05 Baby Be Mine

06 Living on the Edge

07 Let's Get Crazy

08 Don't Say It's Over

09 If My Mind Is Evil

10 Radar Love

11 Cry for Freedom

Bonus Track

12 Cry for Freedom (Edit)

CD4 (Mane Attraction)

01 Lights and Thunder

02 Broken Heart

03 Leave Me Alone

04 Love Don't Come Easy

05 You're All I Need

06 It's Over

07 Warsong

08 She's Got Everything

09 Till Death Do Us Part

10 Out with the Boys

11 Blue Monday

12 Farewell to You

Bonus Track

13 Lights & Thunder (Edit)

CD5 (Live at The Ritz " February 11, 1988)

01 Hungry

02 Don't Give Up

03 Lonely Nights

04 Sweet Little Loving

05 Broken Heart

06 Fight to Survive

07 Tell Me

08 All Join Our Hands

09 Wait

10 Lady of the Valley

11 The Road to Valhalla

12 All You Need Is Rock N Roll

13 When the Children Cry

Bonus Tracks (Live in Rehearsal (1991)

14 Little Fighter

15 When the Children Cry

16 Don't Give Up