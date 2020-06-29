Kathleen Edwards said ‘see ya later' to a strong and healthy music career back in 2012 just as her album of the time, Voyageur, was doing great business for her career. She took the break at her peak to open a coffee shop strangely (or tongue in cheek) called Quitters. For some time, the shop […]
Kathleen Edwards said ‘see ya later' to a strong and healthy music career back in 2012 just as her album of the time, Voyageur, was doing great business for her career. She took the break at her peak to open a coffee shop strangely (or tongue in cheek) called Quitters. For some time, the shop did well until the current flu pandemic laid waste to the strength of the shop. With nothing else to do, Kathleen Edwards has returned to making music.
On August 14, Dualtone Records will release her fifth album, Total Freedom. It will contain ten brand new songs, one of which is now released as a single. You can hear “Options Open” here. Total Freedom will be issued on CD, DD, and vinyl LP, with a limited edition gold-colored vinyl LP to add to availability for the collector. The gold album will be signed.
Welcome back, Kathleen. We missed ya!
Total Freedom " Kathleen Edwards
01 Glenfern
02 Hard On Everyone
03 Birds On A Feeder
04 Simple Math
05 Options Open
06 Feelings Fade
07 Fools Ride
08 Ashes To Ashes
09 Who Rescued Who
10 Take It With You