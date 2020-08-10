Since the artist known as Prince passed, his catalog of music has become wide open for updates and expansions. It's now time for one of his better known classics to re-appear as a massive update. Ladies and gentlemen, Sign ‘O The Times is about to unleash on an adoring fanbase. On September 25, the 1987 […]
Since the artist known as Prince passed, his catalog of music has become wide open for updates and expansions. It's now time for one of his better known classics to re-appear as a massive update. Ladies and gentlemen, Sign ‘O The Times is about to unleash on an adoring fanbase.
On September 25, the 1987 classic will be issued with 63 previously unheard tracks. Some of those will be live performance tracks. It was known that Prince kept everything he recorded on tape in vaults for easy recovery later. Now, a collection of those previously unheard studio works will be made available in a wide variety of formats that will include 2CD and 3CD sets, a 4LP vinyl package, Digital Downloads, and a larger than life 8CD/1DVD and a 13LP/1DVD Deluxe Edition sets.
The music of the original album will be newly remastered for these special edition reissues. For the giant box, a 120-page book will be packed in. The DVD will feature a full concert with the previously unreleased December 31 (1980) New Year's Eve set at Paisley Park.
Sign O' The Times (Remastered SD Box) – Prince
CD1 (Original Album Remastered)
01 Sign O' The Times
02 Play In The Sunshine
03 Housequake
04 The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker
05 It
06 Starfish And Coffee
07 Slow Love
08 Hot Thing
09 Forever In My Life
CD2 (Original Album Remastered)
01 U Got The Look
02 If I Was Your Girlfriend
03 Strange Relationship
04 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man
05 The Cross
06 It's Gonna Be A Beautiful Night
07 Adore
CD3 (Single Mixes and Edits)
01 Sign O' The Times (7' single edit)
02 La, La, La, He, He, Hee (7' single edit)
03 La, La, La, He, He, Hee (Highly Explosive) (7' single edit)
04 If I Was Your Girlfriend (7' single edit)
05 Shockadelica ('If I Was Your Girlfriend' B-side)
06 Shockadelica (12' long version)
07 U Got the Look (Long Look) (12' edit)
08 Housequake (7' edit)
09 Housequake (7 Minutes MoQuake)
10 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (Fade 7' edit)
11 Hot Thing (7' single edit)
12 Hot Thing (Extended Remix)
13 Hot Thing (Dub Version)
CD4 (Vault, Part 1 – Previously Unreleased)
01 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (1979 version)
02 Teacher, Teacher (1985 version)
03 All My Dreams
04 Can I Play With U? (featuring Miles Davis)
05 Wonderful Day (original version)
06 Strange Relationship (original version)
07 Visions
08 The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker (with horns)
09 Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 1)
10 Power Fantastic (live in studio)
11 And That Says What?
12 Love And Sex
13 A Place In Heaven (Prince vocal)
14 Colors
15 Crystal Ball (7' mix)
16 Big Tall Wall (version 1)
17 Nevaeh Ni Ecalp A
18 In A Large Room With No Light
CD5 (Vault, Part 2 – Previously Unreleased)
01 Train
02 It Ain't Over 'Til The Fat Lady Sings
03 Eggplant (Prince vocal)
04 Everybody Want What They Don't Got
05 Blanche
06 Soul Psychodelicide
07 The Ball
08 Adonis And Bathsheba
09 Forever In My Life (early vocal studio run-through)
10 Crucial (alternate lyrics)
11 The Cocoa Boys
12 When The Dawn Of The Morning Comes
14 Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 2)
15 It Be's Like That Sometimes
CD6 (Vault, Part 3 – Previously Unreleased)
01 Emotional Pump
02 Rebirth Of The Flesh (with original outro)
03 Cosmic Day
04 Walkin' In Glory
05 Wally
06 I Need A Man
07 Promise To Be True
08 Jealous Girl (version 2)
09 There's Something I Like About Being Your Fool
10 Big Tall Wall (version 2)
11 A Place In Heaven (Lisa vocal)
12 Wonderful Day (12' mix)
13 Strange Relationship (1987 Shep Pettibone Club Mix)
CD7/CD8 (Live In Utrecht – Previously Unreleased)
Intro/Sign O' The Times
Play In The Sunshine
Little Red Corvette
Housequake
Girls & Boys
Slow Love
Take The 'A' Train/Pacemaker/I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man
Hot Thing
Four (With Sheila E. Drum Solo)
If I Was Your Girlfriend
Let's Go Crazy
When Doves Cry
Purple Rain
1999
Forever In My Life
Kiss
The Cross
It's Gonna Be A Beautiful Night
DVD (Live At Paisley Park " December 31, 1987 – Previously Unreleased)
01 Sign O' The Times
02 Play In The Sunshine
03 Little Red Corvette
04 Erotic City
05 Housequake
06 Slow Love
07 Do Me, Baby
08 Adore
09 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man
10 What's Your Name Jam
11 Let's Pretend We're Married
12 Delirious
13 Jack U Off
14 Drum Solo
15 Twelve
16 Hot Thing
17 If I Was Your Girlfriend
18 Let's Go Crazy
19 When Doves Cry
20 Purple Rain
21 1999
22 U Got The Look
23 It's Gonna Be A Beautiful Night Medley (featuring Miles Davis)