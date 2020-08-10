Since the artist known as Prince passed, his catalog of music has become wide open for updates and expansions. It's now time for one of his better known classics to re-appear as a massive update. Ladies and gentlemen, Sign ‘O The Times is about to unleash on an adoring fanbase. On September 25, the 1987 […]

Since the artist known as Prince passed, his catalog of music has become wide open for updates and expansions. It's now time for one of his better known classics to re-appear as a massive update. Ladies and gentlemen, Sign ‘O The Times is about to unleash on an adoring fanbase.

On September 25, the 1987 classic will be issued with 63 previously unheard tracks. Some of those will be live performance tracks. It was known that Prince kept everything he recorded on tape in vaults for easy recovery later. Now, a collection of those previously unheard studio works will be made available in a wide variety of formats that will include 2CD and 3CD sets, a 4LP vinyl package, Digital Downloads, and a larger than life 8CD/1DVD and a 13LP/1DVD Deluxe Edition sets.

The music of the original album will be newly remastered for these special edition reissues. For the giant box, a 120-page book will be packed in. The DVD will feature a full concert with the previously unreleased December 31 (1980) New Year's Eve set at Paisley Park.

Sign O' The Times (Remastered SD Box) – Prince

CD1 (Original Album Remastered)

01 Sign O' The Times

02 Play In The Sunshine

03 Housequake

04 The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker

05 It

06 Starfish And Coffee

07 Slow Love

08 Hot Thing

09 Forever In My Life

CD2 (Original Album Remastered)

01 U Got The Look

02 If I Was Your Girlfriend

03 Strange Relationship

04 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

05 The Cross

06 It's Gonna Be A Beautiful Night

07 Adore

CD3 (Single Mixes and Edits)

01 Sign O' The Times (7' single edit)

02 La, La, La, He, He, Hee (7' single edit)

03 La, La, La, He, He, Hee (Highly Explosive) (7' single edit)

04 If I Was Your Girlfriend (7' single edit)

05 Shockadelica ('If I Was Your Girlfriend' B-side)

06 Shockadelica (12' long version)

07 U Got the Look (Long Look) (12' edit)

08 Housequake (7' edit)

09 Housequake (7 Minutes MoQuake)

10 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (Fade 7' edit)

11 Hot Thing (7' single edit)

12 Hot Thing (Extended Remix)

13 Hot Thing (Dub Version)

CD4 (Vault, Part 1 – Previously Unreleased)

01 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (1979 version)

02 Teacher, Teacher (1985 version)

03 All My Dreams

04 Can I Play With U? (featuring Miles Davis)

05 Wonderful Day (original version)

06 Strange Relationship (original version)

07 Visions

08 The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker (with horns)

09 Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 1)

10 Power Fantastic (live in studio)

11 And That Says What?

12 Love And Sex

13 A Place In Heaven (Prince vocal)

14 Colors

15 Crystal Ball (7' mix)

16 Big Tall Wall (version 1)

17 Nevaeh Ni Ecalp A

18 In A Large Room With No Light

CD5 (Vault, Part 2 – Previously Unreleased)

01 Train

02 It Ain't Over 'Til The Fat Lady Sings

03 Eggplant (Prince vocal)

04 Everybody Want What They Don't Got

05 Blanche

06 Soul Psychodelicide

07 The Ball

08 Adonis And Bathsheba

09 Forever In My Life (early vocal studio run-through)

10 Crucial (alternate lyrics)

11 The Cocoa Boys

12 When The Dawn Of The Morning Comes

14 Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 2)

15 It Be's Like That Sometimes

CD6 (Vault, Part 3 – Previously Unreleased)

01 Emotional Pump

02 Rebirth Of The Flesh (with original outro)

03 Cosmic Day

04 Walkin' In Glory

05 Wally

06 I Need A Man

07 Promise To Be True

08 Jealous Girl (version 2)

09 There's Something I Like About Being Your Fool

10 Big Tall Wall (version 2)

11 A Place In Heaven (Lisa vocal)

12 Wonderful Day (12' mix)

13 Strange Relationship (1987 Shep Pettibone Club Mix)

CD7/CD8 (Live In Utrecht – Previously Unreleased)

Intro/Sign O' The Times

Play In The Sunshine

Little Red Corvette

Housequake

Girls & Boys

Slow Love

Take The 'A' Train/Pacemaker/I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

Hot Thing

Four (With Sheila E. Drum Solo)

If I Was Your Girlfriend

Let's Go Crazy

When Doves Cry

Purple Rain

1999

Forever In My Life

Kiss

The Cross

It's Gonna Be A Beautiful Night

DVD (Live At Paisley Park " December 31, 1987 – Previously Unreleased)

01 Sign O' The Times

02 Play In The Sunshine

03 Little Red Corvette

04 Erotic City

05 Housequake

06 Slow Love

07 Do Me, Baby

08 Adore

09 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

10 What's Your Name Jam

11 Let's Pretend We're Married

12 Delirious

13 Jack U Off

14 Drum Solo

15 Twelve

16 Hot Thing

17 If I Was Your Girlfriend

18 Let's Go Crazy

19 When Doves Cry

20 Purple Rain

21 1999

22 U Got The Look

23 It's Gonna Be A Beautiful Night Medley (featuring Miles Davis)