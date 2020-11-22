As Christmas nears, the music for the holidays expand in availability from artists who like releasing holiday music, or who need to get their feet wet with their first offering into the busy style. Previously, Tori Amos, a popular recording artist, released Midwinter Graces back in 2009. With a shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, […]

As Christmas nears, the music for the holidays expand in availability from artists who like releasing holiday music, or who need to get their feet wet with their first offering into the busy style. Previously, Tori Amos, a popular recording artist, released Midwinter Graces back in 2009. With a shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Tori Amos found time to write and record four new Christmas-themed songs.

On December 4, Tori Amos will release a 4-track EP called Christmastide, and will release the EP in both digital download (DD) form, and a limited edition vinyl package. (There was a signed edition vinyl EP but those were sold out quickly. Another vinyl set remains for sale.) A Christmas card is included in the vinyl set.

Christmastide – Tori Amos

01 Christmastide

02 Circle of Seasons

03 Holly

04 Better Angels