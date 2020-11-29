The Black Keys released their first album, The Big Come Up, in 2002. By the time they caught the attention of big labels, they were a band in great demand. Their major label debut with Nonesuch Records was Magic Potion, issued in 2006. By the arrival of Attack & Release (2008), they were selling hundreds […]

The Black Keys released their first album, The Big Come Up, in 2002. By the time they caught the attention of big labels, they were a band in great demand. Their major label debut with Nonesuch Records was Magic Potion, issued in 2006. By the arrival of Attack & Release (2008), they were selling hundreds of thousands of albums, and were a ‘must see' attraction on the concert circuits.

On December 18, Nonesuch Records will revisit the Grammy-winning classic album from the band, known as Brothers. Brothers sold into the millions worldwide providing plenty of well-earned buzz.

The 10th Anniversary of Brothers will be celebrated with a new remastered version of the album, and three additional previously unreleased bonus tracks. The set will be reissued on CD, 140g-weigh 2LP, and a limited edition 7″ vinyl box. The packages will include a poster, and a 60-page booklet filled with photos, a new essay, and plenty of insightful notes regarding Brothers.