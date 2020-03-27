Covid-19 Regional Coroner’s and Funeral Home Practice Changes

(Peoria, IL) – This morning, the Peoria County Coroner’s Office, Tazewell County Coroner’s Office, Stark County Coroner’s Office, Fulton County Coroner’s Office, Warren County Coroner’s Office, Rock Island County Coroner’s Office, the Illinois Funeral Directors Association (IFDA), and representatives from OSF Saint Francis Medical Center met to solidify our fatality plan in regards to any potential deceased that may result from COVID-19. We also established guidelines for current and future funeral services.

The respected Coroners and IFDA Board of Directors recommends following the CDC guidelines on gatherings, and this includes those directly related to any funerals, visitations, or graveside services.

All gatherings of ten (10) or more should be canceled, and/or only conducted with a limit of ten (10) or less people. Viewings will only be conducted on bodies that have been embalmed and will only be permissive with ten (10) or less people. Graveside services should be private and conducted with ten (10) or less people. This information is subject to change per recommendations by the Federal Government and CDC.

These implemented directives are to comply with current recommendations by the Federal Government and the CDC. Indeed, our compliance with these directives is to keep your families safe, as well as the staff at the respected funeral homes.

Please reach out to your local funeral home directors for specific questions regarding your loved ones.