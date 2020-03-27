Governor Pritzker ordered all Illinois Bars and Restaurants to shut down Monday, March 16, 2020 at the end of business day. This did not effect local convenience stores that only offer to go food on a regular business day. Restaurants and bars that choose to do so are offering pickup, curbside and delivery services to local residents. As of now the shut down is to remain in effect until March 30, 2020. Aledo Main Street has put a call out in the media for Mercer County restaurants and bars to email dana@aledomainstreet.com if you would like your business included in the local Curbside Quick Guide. They would like the name of your business, address, phone number, hours of operation and if you are offering pickup, curbside or delivery services. According to Dana Murphy at Aledo Main Street the Curbside Quick Guide can be found on the Main Street website, City of Aledo website and across social media.
The Times Record would like to remind residents to support local business during this time, check on your neighbors, especially our seniors. Be kind to the retailers that are open, they are working overtime to keep shelves stocked and merchandise available to you. In this time of uncertainty and shortages it is beyond the control of the business owner and their employees what is available at the warehouse. Some items simply may not come in when expected.
Below is a list of Mercer County businesses offering food services that we have compiled to date, this list is subject to change on a daily basis.
Aledo
Ariana's Cafe
213 S. College, Aledo
582-0800
Carry-out Tues-Sat., 9 am-7pm, Sun., 9am-2pm
Delivery 5pm-7pm
Bowlyou's Ice Cream & Grill
300 SE 3rd St., Aledo
582-7516
Mon-Thurs 11am-8pm
Fri.-Sun. 11am- 9pm
Carry out only
Doug's @ 133
133 W. Main St., Aledo
309-337-6801
Mon.-Wed. 11am-2pm
Pickup Only
Ferg's Public House
205 S. College, Aledo
582-9998
Pickup and Delivery available
Happy Joes Pizza & Ice Cream
314 SE 3rd Street, Aledo
582-5636
Pickup and Delivery available
Joe's Trattoria
602 SE 3rd Street., Aledo
582-5000
Pickup and Delivery Available
Los Charros Mexican Bar and Grill
1600 SE 3rd Street, Aledo
582-8311
Drive Thru 11am-2pm & 4pm-8pm
McDonalds
1402 SE 3rd Street, Aledo
582-2359
Drive-Thru
Mercer Market
1600 SE 5th St., Aledo
582-3111
Daily Lunches 10am-2pm
Daily Chicken 10am-6:30pm
Carry Out
Mi Casa Mexican Cuisine
212 E. Main St., Aledo
582-8112
Pickup and Delivery Available
$15 minimum delivery order & $3 delivery fee
Oak View Country Club
1601 SW 3rd Ave., Aledo
582-7916
Wed.-Sat. 5pm-8pm
Pickup only
Subway
316 SE 3rd St., Aledo
582-7827
Pickup only
Town & Country Restaurant
1708 SE 3rd St., Aledo
582-5197
Pickup and Delivery Available
11am-7pm
Keithsburg
The Eagle's Nest Sports Grill
501 Main St., Keithsburg
309-374-2255
Daily 11am-2pm, 6pm-8pm
Pickup
New Boston
Rocky's Sturgeon Bay
312 2nd St., New Boston
Daily 11am-2pm, 4pm-8pm
Pickup
New Windsor
New Windsor Depot
110 S. 5th Ave., New Windsor
Daily 11am-7pm
Pickup only
Reynolds
Brickhouse Pizza
111N. Williams Street, Reynolds
372-8800
Wed.-Sun. 5pm-9pm
Pickup Only
Lloyd's Longbranch
301 Main St., Reynolds
372-8825
Daily 11am-2pm, 5pm-9pm
Pickup Only
Viola
Luebbe's Restaurant
1709 13th St., Viola
596-2220
Tues.-Fri. 11am-8pm
Sat.-Sun. 8am-2pm
Pickup only
Morrison's Market
1103 17th Avenue, Violations
596-2434
Mon.-Fri. Lunches 11am-1pm
Pickup