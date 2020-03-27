Governor Pritzker ordered all Illinois Bars and Restaurants to shut down Monday, March 16, 2020 at the end of business day. This did not effect local convenience stores that only offer to go food on a regular business day. Restaurants and bars that choose to do so are offering pickup, curbside and delivery services to local residents. As of now the shut down is to remain in effect until March 30, 2020. Aledo Main Street has put a call out in the media for Mercer County restaurants and bars to email dana@aledomainstreet.com if you would like your business included in the local Curbside Quick Guide. They would like the name of your business, address, phone number, hours of operation and if you are offering pickup, curbside or delivery services. According to Dana Murphy at Aledo Main Street the Curbside Quick Guide can be found on the Main Street website, City of Aledo website and across social media.

The Times Record would like to remind residents to support local business during this time, check on your neighbors, especially our seniors. Be kind to the retailers that are open, they are working overtime to keep shelves stocked and merchandise available to you. In this time of uncertainty and shortages it is beyond the control of the business owner and their employees what is available at the warehouse. Some items simply may not come in when expected.

Below is a list of Mercer County businesses offering food services that we have compiled to date, this list is subject to change on a daily basis.

Aledo

Ariana's Cafe

213 S. College, Aledo

582-0800

Carry-out Tues-Sat., 9 am-7pm, Sun., 9am-2pm

Delivery 5pm-7pm

Bowlyou's Ice Cream & Grill

300 SE 3rd St., Aledo

582-7516

Mon-Thurs 11am-8pm

Fri.-Sun. 11am- 9pm

Carry out only

Doug's @ 133

133 W. Main St., Aledo

309-337-6801

Mon.-Wed. 11am-2pm

Pickup Only

Ferg's Public House

205 S. College, Aledo

582-9998

Pickup and Delivery available

Happy Joes Pizza & Ice Cream

314 SE 3rd Street, Aledo

582-5636

Pickup and Delivery available

Joe's Trattoria

602 SE 3rd Street., Aledo

582-5000

Pickup and Delivery Available

Los Charros Mexican Bar and Grill

1600 SE 3rd Street, Aledo

582-8311

Drive Thru 11am-2pm & 4pm-8pm

McDonalds

1402 SE 3rd Street, Aledo

582-2359

Drive-Thru

Mercer Market

1600 SE 5th St., Aledo

582-3111

Daily Lunches 10am-2pm

Daily Chicken 10am-6:30pm

Carry Out

Mi Casa Mexican Cuisine

212 E. Main St., Aledo

582-8112

Pickup and Delivery Available

$15 minimum delivery order & $3 delivery fee

Oak View Country Club

1601 SW 3rd Ave., Aledo

582-7916

Wed.-Sat. 5pm-8pm

Pickup only

Subway

316 SE 3rd St., Aledo

582-7827

Pickup only

Town & Country Restaurant

1708 SE 3rd St., Aledo

582-5197

Pickup and Delivery Available

11am-7pm

Keithsburg

The Eagle's Nest Sports Grill

501 Main St., Keithsburg

309-374-2255

Daily 11am-2pm, 6pm-8pm

Pickup

New Boston

Rocky's Sturgeon Bay

312 2nd St., New Boston

Daily 11am-2pm, 4pm-8pm

Pickup

New Windsor

New Windsor Depot

110 S. 5th Ave., New Windsor

Daily 11am-7pm

Pickup only

Reynolds

Brickhouse Pizza

111N. Williams Street, Reynolds

372-8800

Wed.-Sun. 5pm-9pm

Pickup Only

Lloyd's Longbranch

301 Main St., Reynolds

372-8825

Daily 11am-2pm, 5pm-9pm

Pickup Only

Viola

Luebbe's Restaurant

1709 13th St., Viola

596-2220

Tues.-Fri. 11am-8pm

Sat.-Sun. 8am-2pm

Pickup only

Morrison's Market

1103 17th Avenue, Violations

596-2434

Mon.-Fri. Lunches 11am-1pm

Pickup