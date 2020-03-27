Dear Mercer County Family YMCA Members –

We have been diligently monitoring all national and local updates surrounding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation and evaluating our individual YMCA atmosphere and environment. In order to best ensure the health of our entire Y community, at this time, we unfortunately have decided to temporarily close our Main Y facility to members and participants effective tonight, 3/18/2020 at 9pm. We plan to open our Main Y Facility on 3/30/2020 unless an extension is necessary. We will be offering virtual at-home exercise options to anyone who follows us on Facebook. We know how vital it is to the wellness of our community to continue to be active, social and engaged.

We understand that closing our facility will affect many of our members. We will continue to serve our community through outreach wherever possible. Our licensed Child Care center will remain OPEN as it is our Social Responsibility to provide care to working families.

We understand this is a very concerning situation. The Mercer County Family YMCA has been a pillar of the Mercer County community for more than 28 years, throughout both good and challenging times. The decision to close our facility was made to best ensure the safety of everyone in our community.

We will continue to work with the health department, CDC and Illinois Alliance of YMCAs to determine what other actions, if any, would be prudent on our part and when it will be safe to reopen our facilities.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this evolving and challenging situation. We look forward to returning to business as usual as soon as possible. The Mercer County Family YMCA is a non-profit organization that relies on your membership to provide services and financial assistance to those in need. Thank you for being a loyal member and for sticking with us in this time of uncertainty. Thank you for supporting our Y and our Staff who proudly serve you every day. Your continued membership means that we can continue to be here for you, your family, your neighbors and the Mercer County Community.

Sincerely,

Sarah Brown CEO Mercer County Family YMCA