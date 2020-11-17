Friday

Forced entry to a residence was reported at 7:30 a.m in the 1300 block of June Street.

Gary R. Anderson, 72, of Kewanee, was ticketed at 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Third and Walnut streets for driving without a valid license after the vehicle he was driving reportedly struck a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Deaundre K. Howell, 31, of Kewanee, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of Vine and Willow streets for an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation. He was taken to Henry County Jail.

An unwanted person was removed at 12 p.m. in the 200 block of North Tremont Street.

Elizabeth D. Gibson, 32, of Kewanee, was ticketed at 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of Lakeview and Rainbow Way for littering on the highway. She was given a notice to appear in court.

Jacob L. Johnson, 30, of Kewanee, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Rose Street for driving without insurance, speeding 57 in a 30 mph zone, violation of classification-motorcycle, and expired registration. He was given a notice to appear in court.

Britaney N. Allen, 26, of Kewanee was ticketed at 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Park and Prospect Street for driving a vehicle with one headlight andd riving without insurance. She was given a notice to appear in court.

Saturday

Michael K. Gustafson, 26, of Kewanee, was ticketed at 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Eight and Walnut streets for speeding 44 in a mph 30 zone. He was given a notice to appear in court.

Stacie L. Williams, 35, of Kewanee, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. in the 400 block of South Main Street for an outstanding Henry County warrant for failure to appear in court for possession of a controlled substance, and an outstanding Knox County warrant for failure to appear in court for theft. She was taken to Henry County Jail.

Sunday

Retail theft was reported at 1 a.m. in the 600 block of North Main Street.